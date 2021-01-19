Virtual event: 2021 sales tax changes

Every new year brings new sales tax changes. Thanks to 2020’s cataclysmic events, there are even more changes in store than usual. Not only are states enacting new tax legislation in response to budget deficits, but businesses are facing increased tax obligations due to shifting sales models.

Now’s the time to understand how all these changes could impact your business in 2021. Watch this two-hour virtual event where we’ll break down nationwide trends in sales tax and reveal the industry-specific impacts you need to know.

Agenda

Keynote session - Understanding COVID-19's impact on the future of tax compliance

Industry-specific breakout sessions:

Industry breakout A: Tax compliance for retailers in 2021 and beyond

Industry breakout B: The tax implications of ecommerce sales for manufacturers

Industry breakout C: Keeping pace with communications tax in an evolving industry

Industry breakout D: Keeping up with legislative changes in beverage alcohol in 2021

Keynote: Understanding COVID-19’s impact on the future of tax compliance



61 minutes

COVID-19 changed the way we learn, shop, socialize, travel, and work. Businesses around the world have had to adapt to survive. Join this keynote as Avalara Vice President of U.S. Sales Tax Policy Scott Peterson recounts the latest trends and how they have affected sales tax.

We’ll discuss:

How states may recoup budget losses through changes in tax policy

The recent explosion in ecommerce and how it impacts tax obligations

Brexit and other changes to cross-border compliance

Industry breakout A: Tax compliance for retailers in 2021 and beyond

58 minutes

Retail has slowly been moving online for years, but COVID-19 forced the acceleration of this trend across every region, demographic, and industry. As a result, many retailers have opened themselves up to new tax obligations through increased sales in a state, selling on marketplaces, selling internationally, or a combination of all three. This breakout will focus on the implications these changes can have on tax compliance and the recent updates to tax policy that retailers must know.

We’ll cover:

An in-depth look at retail trends and how online sales impact tax compliance

New tax obligations resulting from increased marketplace sales

The international market and changes to cross-border ecommerce compliance

Industry breakout B: The tax implications of ecommerce sales for manufacturers

50 minutes

The pandemic affected manufacturers especially hard with disruptions in the global supply chain and shipping delays, to name a couple. Many manufacturers turned to online sales, selling direct to consumers, and even creating new products to survive in the new normal. All of these actions have sales tax implications that can drastically change the way manufacturers manage compliance for years to come.

We'll cover:

Why manufacturers may be the hook to collect sales tax if they sell online

How to approach ecommerce when selling tax-exempt goods

What to know about the tax implications of selling internationally

Industry breakout C: Keeping pace with communications tax in an evolving industry

62 minutes

The world is relying on businesses in the communications industry more than ever due to work-from-home conditions and stay-home orders. From binge-watching shows on streaming services to videoconferencing, these services have connected our world. This increase in communications-related activities has also sparked additional scrutiny regarding tax compliance. Yet the responsibility remains on businesses to ensure they understand and comply with the latest changes in communications tax. Join this session to learn more about how COVID-19 has changed the communications industry, and what that means for managing tax compliance in this new era.

We’ll discuss:

Typical tax and regulatory hotspots, and how they've changed

Common business triggers for communications tax problems

Tips to streamline your tax management process

Industry breakout D: Keeping up with legislative changes in beverage alcohol in 2021

50 minutes

The beverage alcohol industry experienced both highs and lows during 2020. Capacity restrictions and temporary closures limited customer spending in bars and restaurants, but at the same time, off-premises and ecommerce alcohol sales surged. Amid this upheaval, there have also been significant regulatory changes. This breakout will provide a synopsis of the key events of 2020, and predictions for what lies ahead.

Our industry experts will cover: