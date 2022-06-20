Save my spot

date Tuesday, October 8, 2024

time 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

duration 60 minutes, including live Q&A



Stay informed on the latest software taxability updates and challenges

Navigating the taxability of software, SaaS, and digital products is complex. Each state has evolving and nuanced definitions of what is and isn’t taxable, making it critical to stay updated.

Join our webinar to gain a foundational understanding of sales tax for software and digital goods. Our expert will explore recent legislative changes, discuss how sourcing rules apply to software, and disclose practical steps to help your business stay compliant.

In just 60 minutes, you will:

Explore how different states define and tax software, SaaS, and digital products

Learn about new tax legislation impacting software and digital goods, and what it means for your business



Understand how economic nexus affects software businesses and tax responsibilities across multiple states

Discover tools and best practices to streamline your sales tax processes and reduce risk

Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 CPE credit.

Meet the speaker

David Lingerfelt

Senior Director of Indirect Tax, Avalara

