Sales tax 101: Mastering compliance for software, SaaS, and digital products
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Stay informed on the latest software taxability updates and challenges
Navigating the taxability of software, SaaS, and digital products is complex. Each state has evolving and nuanced definitions of what is and isn’t taxable, making it critical to stay updated.
Join our webinar to gain a foundational understanding of sales tax for software and digital goods. Our expert will explore recent legislative changes, discuss how sourcing rules apply to software, and disclose practical steps to help your business stay compliant.
In just 60 minutes, you will:
- Explore how different states define and tax software, SaaS, and digital products
- Learn about new tax legislation impacting software and digital goods, and what it means for your business
- Understand how economic nexus affects software businesses and tax responsibilities across multiple states
- Discover tools and best practices to streamline your sales tax processes and reduce risk
Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 CPE credit.
Meet the speaker
David Lingerfelt
Senior Director of Indirect Tax, Avalara
David is a tax attorney specializing in indirect taxes. He worked as a government tax administrator for 17 years before joining Avalara. His regulatory experience includes auditing, tax controversy, collections, taxpayer education, and compliance documents processing.
