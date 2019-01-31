Tax software for businesses that run on Allegro’s Commodity Management system
Excise tax calculations for Allegro
Tracking the complex and ever-changing indirect tax regulations impacting energy transactions and updating the system can be quite time-consuming, and tax calculation errors increase audit liability risk. That’s where Avalara AvaTax Excise for Allegro comes in. An Avalara-certified connector integrates with the Allegro Commodity Management system to automate the identification and calculation of all indirect taxes. Excise taxes, environmental taxes, and sales and use taxes are all supported.
About Allegro
Allegro Commodity Management develops and markets integrated software to help companies manage petroleum commodities, all the way from production to consumption. Allegro software is tailored to the specific needs of each commodity, with a comprehensive set of features and functions to support profitable decisions. Allegro is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Calgary, Dubai, Houston, Jakarta, London, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Sydney and Zurich.
“AvaTax is the best. It calculates all our rates. We don’t have to worry about it. If we needed to turn on 15 more states tomorrow, we know we could.”
Andrea Riviezzo
Inovonics