Your AvaTax account provides additional features that are not available in the Wix dashboard:

Configure nexus at the local jurisdiction level (learn more)

Configure nexus for Canadian provinces (learn more)

Access reports of your transactions (learn more)

Set up custom tax rules (learn more)

For the above and many more advanced features, you’ll need to log in to your AvaTax account. To do this for the first time, you’ll need to set a password:

Click this link. Enter the email you used to sign up with Avalara. Click Request reset. Click the link in the email you receive. Create a new password. Click Save.

To get started, visit the Wix Help Center to set up AvaTax for Wix today.