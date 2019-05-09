If you’ve got CommentSold, you’ve got AvaTax.

Avalara AvaTax automatically calculates sales tax on all CommentSold sales using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction — and it’s included with every CommentSold store.

Haven’t set up your AvaTax account yet? Just click on Taxes in your CommentSold dashboard and select Install app.

Save time

Rates and rules change too frequently to keep up with your own research. Connect to AvaTax and leave sales tax to us.

Sell in more places

AvaTax supports growth for your business, with calculations for 12,000+ U.S. sales tax jurisdictions.

Getting started is easy

We built AvaTax so you can activate it from your CommentSold store in just a few quick and painless steps.

See set-up instructions for CommentSold merchants. You’ll learn how to configure settings so AvaTax calculates tax for all your CommentSold transactions, and hear tips for getting the most out of AvaTax.

AvaTax sends real-time sales tax calculations to CommentSold using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction. Once you activate AvaTax within CommentSold and set up your company profile, you can configure the setup to fit your unique business requirements for things like:

  • Tax calculation settings for various tax types
  • Exemption settings if you have exempt customers
  • Product taxability settings for what you sell

Follow these instructions to quickly and efficiently set up AvaTax. The implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly in your business. Users will typically:

  • Assign and apply tax schedules to their customers
  • Set up taxability information for their products
  • Set up tax exemptions rules
  • Configure more advanced rules for the solution

Visit the Avalara Help Center to set up AvaTax for CommentSold today.

Want help with returns? Let Avalara automate your sales tax returns and filing.

To order online, log into your Avalara account or request an appointment.

Still have questions about AvaTax and CommentSold? Learn more at CommentSold

Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.). There’s no limit or extra cost for using AvaTax in multiple companies. Note: AvaTax requires users have only one company file open at a time.

AvaTax requires an accurate and complete address in order to calculate the correct tax. If you have the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), AvaTax is also able to calculate tax from that information.

You can select which documents AvaTax should calculate tax for, choosing from estimates, sales orders, invoices, credit memos, and sales receipts.

Yes, AvaTax will calculate sales tax on credit memos.


You're legally required to file returns after you collect tax. Let Avalara handle your returns and filing automatically.
 

Find state-by-state details on how to determine economic nexus (where you have an obligation to collect and file) whether you have a physical storefront, sell online, or both.


