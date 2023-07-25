Automated lodging tax compliance for Streamline Vacation Rental Software users
Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro provides property managers with essential tools to automate tax compliance and simplify vacation rental operations.
Video: Learn more about how Avalara can help make managing multiple vacation rental properties easier.
Automate lodging tax return filing and remittance
1.
Establishes a direct integration between MyLodgeTax Pro and Streamline to automate ongoing tax compliance
2.
Enables users to add, delete, and update properties with ease
3.
Prepares and files lodging tax returns based on monthly transaction data fed directly from Streamline
Manually extracting property and revenue data from a property management system can be time-consuming and prone to error. MyLodgeTax Pro and Streamline users can now automate the process.
Eliminate manual compliance work
MyLodgeTax Pro is the only automated tax solution for short-term rentals. It minimizes the risk of penalties and interest, so you can focus on growing your business.
Save time and resources
Tax compliance is complex and ever-changing in its rules and requirements. MyLodgeTax Pro is a complete solution for lodging tax licenses, regularly updated tax rates, filing returns, and remitting taxes for property managers and owners.
Simplify the complex
MyLodgeTax Pro eases compliance headaches for property managers by improving efficiencies in managing clients’ tax obligations.
Improve accuracy
MyLodgeTax Pro identifies lodging tax responsibility between you and vacation rental marketplaces while also monitoring new tax rules and rates for city, county, and state jurisdictions.
Other lodging solutions
Frequently asked questions
It’s true that you can do this on your own without Avalara. When it comes to taxes, the work involved generally becomes complicated, tedious, and prone to error if done manually. Much like income tax returns, people choose to pay someone else to do it for convenience, less risk, better accuracy, and to save money and time. Lodging tax compliance is similar, and MyLodgeTax Pro makes it easy.
More and more property owners are looking for full-service property managers. Managing taxes for your clients’ rental properties can give you an advantage over the competition. MyLodgeTax Pro helps file more accurate and timely tax returns for your clients. You can offer a full-service property management service for your clients without a lot of additional labor hours and resources.
No. You can cancel at any time without any obligation. However, you’re still obligated to collect and pay taxes.
Learning resources
Connect with Avalara
Transform how your business handles lodging tax compliance. Talk to us to find out how Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro can help.
