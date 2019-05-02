AvaTax for VTEX
If you’ve got VTEX, you’ve got AvaTax.
Sales tax calculation made easy.
For enabled accounts, Avalara AvaTax automatically calculates sales tax on VTEX sales using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction.
Haven’t set up your AvaTax account yet? Download the Avalara Tax Calculator App from VTEX’s App Store to get started.
Features and benefits
Rates and rules change too frequently to keep up with your own research. Connect to AvaTax and leave sales tax to us.
AvaTax supports growth for your business, with calculations for 12,000+ U.S. sales tax jurisdictions.
We built AvaTax so you can easily download the app from the VTEX app store and get set up in a few quick and painless steps.
“Having Avalara in place allows us the freedom to focus on our business, not on sales tax management or burdensome maintenance.”
Adam Litvack
Ecommerce Manager at Ganz
FAQ
AvaTax calculates sales tax at the point of sale, in real-time, within your VTEX account, so you don't have to do it manually.
AvaTax sends sales tax calculations to VTEX using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction. Once you set up AvaTax within VTEX, you can configure the setup to fit your unique business requirements for things like:
- Tax calculation settings for various tax types
- Exemption settings if you have exempt customers
- Product taxability settings for what you sell
Avalara AvaTax can be set up by downloading the app from VTEX App Store and following their instructional guide designed for VTEX merchants to quickly and efficiently set up AvaTax. The implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly in your business.
Users will typically:
- Assign and apply tax schedules to their customers
- Set up taxability information for their products
- Set up tax exemptions rules
- Configure more advanced rules for the solution
Visit the VTEX App Store page on how to set up AvaTax within your VTEX account.
Want help with returns? Let Avalara automate your sales tax returns and filing.
For additional questions on AvaTax and VTEX, check out VTEX or browse the Avalara Help Center.
Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.). Note: AvaTax requires users to have only one company file open at a time.
AvaTax requires an accurate and complete address in order to calculate the correct tax. If you have the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), AvaTax is also able to calculate tax from that information.
“We couldn't keep up with manually doing returns. Avalara helped us tremendously.”
Linda Tom
Isilon Systems