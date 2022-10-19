Avalara Adds Brazil to Global Tax Compliance Cloud Platform

Acquires Tax Content, Determination Technology, and Filing Services from SuitePlus to serve the largest national economy in Latin America

Bainbridge Island, WA, and Florianopolis, Brazil, – March 10, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to VAT, sales tax, and other transactional taxes, today announced it has acquired the tax content, determination and compliance technology for Brazil from SuitePlus, a leading information technology and consulting company located in Florianopolis, Brazil.

“Brazilian taxes are some of the most complicated in the world for businesses to process accurately and efficiently,” said Scott McFarlane, founder and CEO of Avalara. “Our agreement with SuitePlus allows Avalara to address this complexity both within and outside of Brazil. It’s the latest addition to our global compliance cloud platform, and will soon be integrated into more than 400 major ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, as well as POS systems and mobile platforms worldwide.”

SuitePlus originally built its Localization Module for NetSuite to help international businesses meet requirements of Brazil’s complex business environment. “As a leading provider of cloud-based sales tax automation services, Avalara is the ideal complement for our technology and expertise” said Rodrigo Zerlotti of SuitePlus. “Brazil has clear need for a single solution to drive accuracy across all tax areas. Avalara is now the company that can meet that demand.”

Avalara is taking immediate action to integrate and maintain SuitePlus’ extensive federal, state and city Brazilian tax content and determination capabilities into its global compliance cloud platform, which already supports more than 100 countries. Additionally, Avalara will offer returns preparation, filing, and remittance throughout Brazil.

Over the past decade, Avalara has developed, purchased, or licensed databases containing deep tax data and knowledge related to VAT, sales tax, excise tax, and other transactional taxes, including tens of thousands of state and local tax rules, rates, and exemption conditions, as well as more than ten million UPC codes linked to taxability rules. Today Avalara maintains and continually updates an extensive library of tax content, enabling tax decisions on millions of products in multiple industries worldwide.

Avalara’s acquisition of the tax content, determination technology, and filing services for Brazil is the company’s latest move to broaden and deepen its tax content internationally. “Brazil has a highly complex, multi-jurisdictional tax system,” said McFarlane. “This acquisition will help Avalara better serve the needs of our partners and clients.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 800 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About SuitePlus

SuitePlus specializes in working with international companies looking to optimize and automate their overall systems and process management activities. Successfully solving many general and complex business challenges for the past seven years has earned SuitePlus respect both within and outside of Brazil.

With over 50 years of combined experience, there are literally no projects or company structures that are too complex for SuitePlus to solve. The company has been involved in a wide range of projects with a variety of clients, including large internationally recognized companies as well as domestic Brazilian operations.

SuitePlus was the first NetSuite partner in Brazil and has created the only NetSuite integrated Brazilian Localization solution within the market today.

www.suiteplus.com