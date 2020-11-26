Working at the Car Wash, Yeah – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Updated 10.31.2017: North Carolina taxes car wash services provided by a business as of Jan. 1, 2017. However, self-service car washes remain exempt. See the North Carolina Department of Revenue for more details.



My 10-year old son recently announced that his best friend (also 10) is getting rich washing cars this summer. “He gets $5 an hour and it takes hours to clean one car!” he enthused. Always on the lookout for instructional opportunities, my husband suggested our kids try it out for themselves. So they did. Although they didn’t get rich off the venture, they did earn a little pocket money and we all appreciated the tidier vehicles.



But it’s hard to keep a car clean inside and out. Within a few days of The Big Clean, my black wagon was covered with enough dust to inspire this observation from a keen young passenger: “Your car is really dirty!” Sigh.



So now I need to know: How do state sales tax laws treat car wash services?



It’s a simple service, washing a car. And yet determining whether or not that service is taxable in the United States is not so simple. There are many subtle differences between states. For example, in some states, vehicle dealers do not pay sales tax on washing or detailing services for their inventory; in other states, that service is taxable. Some states exempt coin-operated washing services while taxing “assisted” or “manual” car wash services. Then there are exempt car wash services in states that generally tax them.



5 questions to ask when taxing car wash services



1. Are manual car washes taxed the same as coin-operated, drive through car washes?

2. Does taxability vary depending on who washes the car: employees or customers?

3. Are any sales of car wash services exempt?

4. What kind of documents are required to support exempt sales?

5. How does tax apply if an invoice includes both taxable and exempt sales?



Sigh. Understanding sales tax is as tricky as keeping a black wagon clean. These questions can only be answered on a state by state, even city by city, basis. Keep reading to learn more about the tax rules for car washing services in specific states (look for the * for particularly confusing, or wacky, policies). You can use the links below to jump to any section:



States that tax car washing services

States that don’t tax car washing services

Additional info



Tax on



Sales tax applies to car wash services (or some of them) in the following states:

Tax off

Unless otherwise noted, sales tax does not apply to car wash services in the following states:

Phew! But wait, there’s more…

Outliers



Delaware, New Hampshire and Oregon have no state or local sales tax. Alaska has no state sales tax but allows local sales tax (see above). Montana allows certain communities to impose local option taxes, but not on car wash services.



Discounts*



Discounts and coupons complicate sales tax. In many states, if the discount or coupon is provided by a third party, sales tax is due on the original sales price of taxable car wash services, not the discounted price. If the seller provides the coupon or discount, tax is owed on the reduced sales price. This is the general rule, but as with all things sales tax, there are exceptions. When in doubt, contact your state department of revenue. Or implement automated sales tax Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), which manages sales tax for you.



Fundraisers*



In Connecticut, “Certain organizations related to youth activities can make sales of car wash services for $20 or less without being required to collect sales and use taxes.”



Yet in Hawaii, “income from fundraising activities such as … car washes … is



[generally] subject to the general excise tax at the rate of 4%.” This is true even if an organization holds a “free” car wash with a request for donations. According to the Department of Taxation, “As a fundraising activity, it is reasonable to expect that those having their cars washed would pay a certain amount for that service.” Additional information.



In Nebraska, “If your nonprofit organization chooses not to set a fee or charge for its car wash and will accept a free-will donation, the free-will donation is not taxable….” Fundraising car washes conducted by schools are exempt, “even if a specific charge is set for the car wash.” Religious organizations may only put on one sale each year that not taxed; it could be a car wash. Additional information.



Fun Fact*



According to the Supreme Court of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Revenue adopted a regulation imposing sales tax on car wash services in 1997. It was later declared null and void by the Seventh Judicial Court. Learn how litigious the taxation of car wash services can be.



Interested in learning more about how sales tax applies to services? Read Rules of the road.