Taking a closer look at eyeglasses and contact lens exemptions

Typically, retailers are required to charge sales tax on tangible personal property, but there are certain exemptions that mandate that no sales or use tax is applicable. For instance, in most states the sale of certain types of food or prescription medication is not taxable, but there are other exemptions that you should be aware of.

Some states have put into place sales tax exemptions for prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses. Of course, every state is different in how it approaches the taxability of eyewear, and if you have questions about the states you sell in, you should either check out our state sales tax guides, or get in touch the with the Department of Revenue offices for those states. But let’s take a look at some of the states that have ruled on this eye opening topic.