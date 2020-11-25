Indiana sales tax: common and unusual exemptions

Famous as the home of the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indiana is also known for its expansive fields of corn, soybean, and wheat, as well as pig, poultry, and dairy farms. The Hoosier State is also home to several major companies, including health insurance provider Anthem, pharmaceutical manufacturer Eli Lilly, and steel producers Steel Dynamics and ArcelorMittal. Indiana is also one of the top 10 most business-friendly states in the U.S., according to the Tax Foundation. Although it levies all major taxes, it does so at relatively low rates. In addition, the state passed legislation in 2014 allowing corporate and individual income tax rates to steadily decline over the next several years. In addition to these friendly tax policies, businesses can boost profits by taking advantage of common and unusual tax exemptions.

Common sales tax exemptions

Indiana imposes a state-wide 7 percent sales tax on the sale of most tangible items. However, the state offers exemptions on a range of goods and services, as well as for certain organizations and types of sales. Common exempt goods include unprepared grocery food and health care items. Certain groups, such as government agencies and school districts, also benefit from sales-tax exemptions when purchasing or selling certain items. The Indiana legislature had a very busy 2015, passing several new tax laws and adjusting the language on several more, including those for sales tax. For example, certain sales tax laws regarding medical equipment were expanded to include medical devices. In addition, sales-tax exemption laws for agricultural machinery were expanded to include certain types of equipment.

Unusual sales tax exemptions