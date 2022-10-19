SAP SAPPHIRE and ASUG Annual Conference in sunny Orlando

Join us in sunny Orlando for SAP SAPPHIRE and ASUG Annual Conference. It's three days of networking and two conferences, all in one location. Customers this is your time to gain the insights to transform your business and lead the way to a digital economy.

Avalara is excited to be an Emerald sponsor at this event and we have a lot in store for you. Not only can you learn how customers are reducing risk and saving time with sales tax software, you can hear from them as well. We are having a customer panel in our booth (#1343)!

Panel Discussion Times:

Tuesday, May 16, 1:30 & 4:00

Wednesday, May 17, 1:30 & 4:00

Thursday, May 18, 1:30 & 4:00

Things to do in Orlando

Of course Orlando is known for all the attractions such as Disney, Sea World, and Universal Studios but there are also some great places to check out down and around the Convention Center as well.

ICEBAR - The Largest Permanent Ice Bar in the World and featured on Travel Channel's "Extreme Barhopping" and Food Network's "America's Best". You can enjoy your favorite drinks in the frosty 22 degree Ice Bar or their room temperature Fire Lounge.

Orena Sports Bar - Watch your favorite teams on the big screen featuring NFL Package, NHL Package, MLB Package or have fun playing ping pong, billiards, corn hole and video games.

Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show at WonderWorks - Enjoy both comedy improvisation with spectacular magic to entertain audiences of all ages.

Tradeshow Tips & Tricks

Before the show

List out your goals

Go through the agenda and plan out the sessions you want to attend

Pack comfy shoes

Go Mobile -The app is available by searching for "SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG" in your app store. To log in, use the e-mail and password you created when you registered for the conference.

At the show