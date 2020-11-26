Sales tax on software: a visual guide by state

Update 11.13.2018: The taxability of software is always in flux. Learn about some recent changes in Taxing sales of SaaS in the post Wayfair world. Like the lines and lines of code that power a smartphone app, the world of software taxability is highly complex. Your finance team likely already grapples with rules so nuanced they seem to spring from another language entirely, especially if your company handles sales tax manually.

Is your business getting it right across all the states where you sell? In the U.S., there are numerous different ways to tax software based on a host of distinct categories. No state or district, at least among those with an established sales tax, exempts all software sales, making tax compliance increasingly complex for growing software companies. To complicate matters further, lawmakers tend to root software taxability rules in old legal codes written long before something like software as a service (SaaS) even existed. So to say that many of the rules governing software taxation lack clarity is a bit of an understatement. In fact, they can get quite muddy. Some states or districts, such as Tennessee, South Dakota, and Washington, D.C. tax all software sales. But, in most, it’s a mixed bag. California exempts most software sales but taxes one type: canned software delivered on tangible personal property — an actual object you can touch or hold, such as a disc. Nebraska taxes most software sales with the exception of one type: SaaS. This map offers a complete picture of software sales tax rules for all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Use it as an initial check to determine if your compliance strategy has any potential gaps.