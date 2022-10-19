A simpler sales tax for bakeries – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Texas sales tax policy no longer penalizes “society types” who prefer to eat their cookies and doughnuts with a knife and fork.

Savoring a tasty treat is one of life’s simple pleasures, but in many states, there’s nothing simple about the taxability of baked goods. Somehow, over the years, incredibly sophisticated tax rules have been adopted for the humble cookie, doughnut, and muffin. As a result, bakeries sometimes accidentally tax items that should be exempt, or exempt goods that should be taxed.

As of Sept. 1, 2017, bakeries in Texas should no longer have that problem.

Fed up with how challenging it was to properly determine the taxability of their products, some bakers in the Lone Star State joined forces with the Texas Retail Association to craft a bill that dramatically simplifies the taxation of bakery sales. House Bill 4054 was unanimously approved by both chambers of the Texas Legislature (whose members sampled an assortment of baked goods during deliberation) and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 1, 2017.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jim Murphy (R-Houston) told the Texas Tribune that many of his colleagues were surprised to learn there was an issue with bakery sales tax. He explained, “A lot of my colleagues, when I told them what the law was, they said to me, ‘No really, Jim? That can’t be the law.’”

They must not spend much time perusing state sales tax codes.