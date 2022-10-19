The CRUSH Files: CRUSH 2019 Conference Heads to the West Coast

The CRUSH Files: CRUSH 2019 Conference Heads to the West Coast

Alan Holley Alan Holley Jun 29, 2018

"If you know anything about us, you know that we really rock it at CRUSH. Year after year, CRUSH is the tax compliance conference...one of the greatest tax compliance shows on earth."

Last May, Avalara's annual CRUSH conference lit up Washington D.C., with over 600 tax professionals converging in our nation's capital for three days of networking, tech demos, learning labs, and knowledge sharing with partners and experts from around the world. Now, with CRUSH DC in our rearview mirror, we're looking ahead to 2019...and we're ecstatic to announce that CRUSH 2019 is heading to Surf City, USA!

Watch as Avalara CEO and cofounder Scott McFarlane shares his excitement for our next annual tax compliance conference: CRUSH Huntington Beach!

Register for CRUSH 2019 at a special discounted rate.

Recap of CRUSH DC's best moments and takeaways.

