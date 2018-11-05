5 things construction contractors should know about sales tax

The construction industry is expected to grow steadily, with U.S. construction output projected to rise approximately 4.4% in 2026, supported by increasing investment. But continued growth across states and across a range of project types and contract structures adds complexity to sales and use tax compliance. Tax laws can vary based on where work is performed, the nature of the services provided, the materials used in the project, and how the contract is structured. Applying tax correctly is critical. Misclassifications, improper exemption handling, or reporting errors can result in compliance gaps. As tax authorities rely more heavily on data and analytics, contractors benefit from a proactive, well-documented compliance approach. As operations scale, AI-powered tax compliance solutions can help construction businesses improve accuracy, manage multijurisdiction requirements, and reduce manual effort. This blog discusses five foundational sales tax rules construction contractors should understand to help manage risk and support informed decision-making.

Key takeaways

Sales tax requirements vary significantly by state. Construction contractors must assess how services and materials are taxed in each jurisdiction where they work.

Construction contractors must assess how services and materials are taxed in each jurisdiction where they work. Contract structure and project details matter. Whether a contract is lump -sum or time and materials can change how and when tax is applied to labor and materials.

Whether a contract is lump -sum or time and materials can change how and when tax is applied to labor and materials. Understanding nexus and registration obligations is essential. Establishing a connection with a state through physical presence or revenue thresholds means contractors must register and comply with state and local tax rules.

1. Tax on construction services

Sales tax for construction services varies widely by state. In many jurisdictions, contractors aren’t required to charge sales tax on labor. In others, certain types of services are taxable depending on the nature of the project and the type of property involved. For example, Connecticut imposes sales tax on certain construction services for industrial, commercial, and income-producing real property, while similar work on residential property may be treated differently. In some states, taxability depends on whether the work is considered new construction, a capital improvement, or repair and maintenance. Because these classifications can affect whether labor is taxable, contractors operating in multiple states should review state-specific guidance before invoicing customers to ensure the project is categorized correctly.

2. Tax on construction materials

The tax treatment of construction materials is often more complex than that of labor. In many states, contractors are considered the end consumers of materials that are incorporated into real property. In those cases, sales tax or use tax applies to the contractor’s purchase of the materials rather than to the customer invoice. For example, California treats construction contractors as consumers of materials they furnish and install. However, some states treat contractors as retailers or resellers under certain contract structures. In Texas, for instance, tax obligations can differ depending on whether the contract is structured as lump sum or separated, which may determine whether the contractor pays tax on materials at purchase or collects tax from the customer. Because materials may be taxed either at the point of purchase or at the point of billing, consistent classification is important for accurate pricing and reporting. When materials are purchased across state lines, or vendors don’t apply the correct tax, contractors may need to account for use tax as part of their normal procurement and accounts payable processes.

3. The tax implications of contract types

Contract structure does more than determine how a project is billed. In many states, it directly affects how sales and use tax is calculated, reported, and remitted. Under a lump-sum contract, a single total price covers labor and materials. In jurisdictions that treat contractors as the consumers of materials, the contractor typically pays tax when purchasing those materials and doesn’t charge sales tax to the customer. Under a separated or time-and-materials contract, charges for labor and materials are itemized. Depending on state rules, this structure may require the contractor to collect sales tax from the customer on taxable materials or other components of the project. Because contract structure can determine when and how tax is applied, it also affects how projects are billed and how tax is tracked throughout the job.

4. Tax exceptions and exemptions

The way states treat materials, fixtures, and equipment can affect how tax is applied on a construction project. Different states apply different rules to items incorporated into real property. Projects involving tax-exempt entities introduce even more complexity. Whether an exemption applies to materials purchased for the job may depend on how the transaction is structured and if proper documentation is obtained. In many cases, contractors must secure valid exemption certificates or ensure that purchases are made directly by the exempt organization in accordance with state guidance. Exemption certificates must also be current, complete, and consistent with the nature of the project. Because certificate requirements vary by state, maintaining organized records and periodically reviewing documentation helps make sure exempt status aligns with how transactions are billed and reported.

5. The tax impact of the bidding process

Sales and use tax should be evaluated before a bid is finalized, not after a contract is signed. If tax isn’t properly accounted for in a lump-sum bid, the contractor may absorb unexpected costs. If incorrectly applied in a separated contract, billing disputes or adjustments may follow. Before submitting a bid, contractors should confirm: How the state treats materials incorporated into the project

Whether any exemptions apply and what documentation is required

Whether construction-related services are taxable in that jurisdiction

Whether use tax obligations may arise if vendors do not sales charge tax

Any project-specific or local tax rules that could affect pricing Proactive tax planning during the bidding phase supports more accurate pricing, stronger margin protection, and fewer compliance surprises once work begins.

The complexity of nexus and registrations

Working across state lines can create tax obligations that go beyond how materials or services are taxed. Construction contractors may establish nexus, meaning a sufficient connection with a state creates a tax obligation, through physical presence such as job sites, employees, subcontractors, or equipment located in that state. In addition to physical presence, most states now enforce economic nexus thresholds based on revenue generated within the state. A contractor that exceeds those thresholds may be required to register and file sales and use tax returns, even if no tax is charged to customers. Registration requirements can apply before work begins. Once registered, contractors are typically required to file returns on a recurring basis, which may include reporting use tax or filing zero-dollar returns when no tax is collected. Some jurisdictions also impose separate local registration and filing requirements that operate independently from state-level rules. Before starting work in a new state, contractors should evaluate: Whether project activity creates physical presence nexus

Whether revenue thresholds trigger economic nexus

Whether registration is required prior to commencing work

What filing frequency and reporting obligations apply

Whether local jurisdictions impose additional requirements Understanding nexus exposure early in the project life cycle helps reduce compliance gaps early.

Simplifying construction tax compliance

Sales and use tax compliance for construction varies by project type, contract structure, jurisdiction, and exemption status, and grows harder to manage as firms operate across states. A dedicated tax automation solution can simplify this by applying job-level tax logic, classifying materials and labor consistently, automating use tax on payables, managing exemption certificates by project, and enforcing multistate rules within ERP workflows — reducing manual reconciliation and keeping teams audit-ready.

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