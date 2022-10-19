Avalara CRUSH19 gives developers a voice in shaping product success

Developers wield powerful influence in technology adoption, often advising their product and procurement counterparts on partnering and buying decisions and weighing in on solution fit for meeting key company objectives. For complex business problems like transaction tax compliance, developer buy-in is critical; they’re often the first to use the software or solution and uniquely positioned to evaluate its merits.

Avalara CRUSH19 provides a forum for developers to join the conversation about where transaction tax compliance technology is headed. Now in its fourth year, CRUSH is a master class in problem-solving, where the best and brightest converge to learn, share, and shape the future of tax automation, which continues to grow more complex. Developers are invited to dig into the technology supporting the functionality, features, and benefits of Avalara’s software solutions and provide feedback on the direction of future products and services.

Most companies have to deal with tax in some way or another, be it U.S. sales and use tax, excise tax, communications tax, or by supporting international transactions with VAT, GST, customs, duties, and import tax. The challenge comes in ensuring they’ve applied the best technology to automate tax compliance, making it accurate, efficient, and affordable. This is by no means a simple problem to solve and developer insights are core to solution success.

At CRUSH19, developers can:

Interact with preeminent experts on compliance, API, and Avalara products

Gain deeper insight into omnichannel compliance needs

Choose their Dev Track: basic, intermediate, and advanced sessions

Directly influence product and API direction

Sessions are led by Avalara's team of technology experts, all of whom have a deep understanding of tax compliance and the challenges facing developers who are tasked with implementing these types of integrated solutions. This is your chance to share your experiences and influence the future direction of transaction tax cloud solutions and the Avalara API.

CRUSH19 will be held May 8–10, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach, California. For conference details and registration, visit avalaracrush.com.