The CRUSH Files: A conversation with the minds behind this year's conference

We’re so excited to announce Avalara CRUSH19, The Path Forward for Tax Compliance! This has been a BIG year of changes in the sales tax world, and we know that our customers, partners, and even sales tax experts are working hard to track, understand, and take action on state-specific legislative updates.

Today we kick off another CRUSH Files series, where we highlight all the best, most exciting elements of the CRUSH conference leading up to the event in May. This CRUSH Files entry features Avalara employees who work closely with each of these groups: partners, customers, and bona fide sales tax experts. Together, they’ll explain why CRUSH19 in Huntington Beach will play a mission-critical role in helping all attendees better understand the tectonic changes taking place and chart an orderly path forward. And, of course, you’ll hear about the fantastic after-hours activities that have helped define #AvalaraCRUSH and keep our attendees coming back year after year!

Register today at avalaracrush.com and get our special early bird rate before December 31.