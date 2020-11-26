Where you need to be registered to get an exemption certificate

Not every business is required to collect sales tax in every state. But if you do have to collect and remit sales tax in a state, you generally need to validate your exempt sales of taxable goods or services in that state.

A sale can be exempt for a variety of reasons. Sometimes the purchaser is exempt, as is often the case with government agencies. Sometimes the sale is exempt because the product will be incorporated into a taxable product, as in manufacturing. And sometimes goods are purchased by retailers to resell.

Unless goods or services are exempt under state law, like food for home consumption in West Virginia or most clothing in Pennsylvania, exempt transactions must be validated by an exemption or resale certificate. If they aren’t, the seller can be held liable for the uncollected tax, plus associated penalties and interest charges.

Businesses should obtain an exemption certificate the first time a customer makes an exempt purchase and update it if the customer’s details, like the nature of the customer’s sales or the customer’s federal tax ID number, change. In states where exemption certificates expire, they must be renewed.

Beyond that, exemption certificate rules and regulations vary by state. It’s common for a purchaser to have to provide a resale certificate to the supplier. However, a few states also require the end user to provide an exemption certificate to the purchaser, who then passes it on to the supplier (along with the purchaser’s own resale certificate stating the items are for drop shipping): California, Massachusetts, Mississippi, and Tennessee. These states need the customer certificate because the purchaser has no nexus in the supplier/customer state.

Exemption certificates are issued by the state where the exempt sale occurs. Some states also accept multijurisdictional exemption certificates from the Multistate Tax Commission (MTC) or the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Governing Board (SSUTA, or SST). At a minimum, almost all certificates ask for the following information: