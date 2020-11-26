Updated July 22, 2020. Tennessee expanded its first tax-free weekend and added a second.

More than 15 states statutorily provide annual sales tax holidays: limited periods of time when specified products are exempt from sales tax.

Other states periodically offer one-time sales tax holidays. These are harder to plan for: There’s no guarantee they’ll take place until they’re signed into law, and sometimes that doesn’t happen until days before they start.

Below is a list of the 2020 sales tax holidays, with links to the most up-to-date state information provided by state tax departments. Some departments update dates and information closer to the time of the upcoming sales tax holidays.