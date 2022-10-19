COVID-19 sales tax relief in New York

The stay-at-home orders that have closed or restricted nonessential businesses in New York since March 22 will be in effect through April 29, at least. To help businesses stay solvent during this difficult time, New York is providing sales tax relief.

The Tax Commissioner is authorized to abate late filing and payment penalties and interest for annual and quarterly sales tax filers unable to file or pay by March 20 due to COVID-19. This relief isn’t automatic: Eligible taxpayers must request the filing and payment extension and penalty and interest waiver.

Valid reasons for requesting relief include being unable to meet tax filing, payment, or other deadlines because:

Closure or social distancing orders made it difficult to meet the deadlines

Key employees were treated for or suspected of having COVID-19

Necessary records could not be accessed because of COVID-19

Tax practitioners were unable to meet the deadlines because of COVID-19

For the relief to apply, sales tax returns must be filed and the amount due must be paid within 60 days of the due date.

Qualifying taxpayers that receive a penalty notice from the Department of Taxation and Finance should request an abatement of interest and late filing or late payment penalties that would otherwise apply. Such requests will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

As of this writing, the New York Department of Taxation and Finance has not announced tax relief for sales and use taxes due April 20, 2020. Additional information is available from the Department of Taxation and Finance.

Exception

Sales tax vendors who file returns monthly or participate in the PrompTax program for sales and use tax or prepaid sales tax on fuel are not eligible for this relief.