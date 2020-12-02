Does working from home during COVID-19 pandemic create sales tax nexus?

Updated 5.13.2020 Many of us are sheltering in place these days, doing our part to slow the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. If we’re fortunate, we’re able to work from home — some of us for the first time. What does that mean for the company’s sales tax nexus footprint? Nexus is a connection between a taxing jurisdiction, such as a state, and an entity. When a business has nexus with a state or city, it’s typically required to register with the tax authority and pay the applicable corporate, employment, excise, and sales taxes. Having a physical presence in a state or city creates sales tax nexus in all states with a sales tax. (There’s no statewide sales tax in Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, or Oregon, though many jurisdictions in Alaska levy local sales taxes.) Most states define “physical presence” broadly. Thus, in addition to brick-and-mortar stores, offices, and warehouses, it can include attendance at trade shows, inventory stored in the state for sale, or traveling sales representatives. And, of course, remote employees.

In an informal survey by Avalara, more than 84% of respondents said their businesses have employees working remotely because of COVID-19.

Nexus implications of remote employees during the COVID-19 pandemic

Working from home surges

According to the 2019 National Compensation Survey from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, only about 7% of civilian workers in the United States had access to a flexible workplace before COVID-19 mandated social distancing and temporarily shuttered many offices. Even fewer state and local government employees — 4% — had that option. The federal government wasn’t included in the survey. How the world has changed in just a few weeks. Since COVID-19 hit the U.S., Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and many other companies have made working from home compulsory, at least for a portion of the workforce. Many state departments of revenue have done the same, as have local government agencies in hard-hit areas. The number of home-based employees will surely drop once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, but they may never return to previous levels. According to a recent Gartner survey of 317 CFOs and business finance leaders, 74% plan to “move at least 5% of their previously on-site workforce to permanently remote positions post-COVID-19.” A quarter of respondents will keep 10% remote, and 4% expect half of their workforce to remain permanently remote. As noted above, employees working from home in other states after the COVID-19 crisis passes will likely create nexus for their employers. Businesses considering expanding their remote workforce need to take that into consideration before making temporary remote workers permanent.

