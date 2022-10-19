August 2020 sales tax rate changes

Gail Cole Gail Cole Jul 27, 2020

August tends to be one of the slower months for sales tax changes. That said, several changes will take effect August 1, 2020.

Rate changes include:

In addition to the above changes, there will be approximately 15 sales tax holidays this August. A variety of products are exempt from sales tax during these tax-free periods, which range from two to seven days. See August 2020 sales tax holidays for additional details.

The most effective and efficient way to manage sales tax rate and product taxability changes in any and all states is to automate sales tax compliance.

Alabama Michigan Louisiana Kentucky Sales Tax Holiday Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
