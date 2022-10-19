August 2020 sales tax rate changes

August tends to be one of the slower months for sales tax changes. That said, several changes will take effect August 1, 2020.

Rate changes include:

In addition to the above changes, there will be approximately 15 sales tax holidays this August. A variety of products are exempt from sales tax during these tax-free periods, which range from two to seven days. See August 2020 sales tax holidays for additional details.

The most effective and efficient way to manage sales tax rate and product taxability changes in any and all states is to automate sales tax compliance.