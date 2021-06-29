September 2020 sales tax rate changes

September 2020 sales tax rate changes

Aug 19, 2020

September tends to be a slow month for sales tax rate changes. Nonetheless, there are a few.

In Alaska, non-prepared food becomes temporarily exempt from local sales tax in Homer and the Kenai Peninsula Borough starting September 1. It will be subject to tax once again come June 1, 2021.

Michigan is changing the sales tax prepayment rates for diesel fuel and gasoline. The new rate for diesel fuel is 12.3 cents per gallon, the new rate for gasoline is 10.9 cents per gallon.

In New York, Onondaga County and Sullivan County are imposing a temporary 4% local sales and use tax on the retail sale of residential energy sources and services.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
