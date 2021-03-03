Taxing wacky tobacky and magic mushrooms – Wacky Tax Wednesday

It’s getting easier to reach an altered state, legally, in the United States. The sale and use of recreational marijuana is currently legal in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and as of this writing, legalization measures are under consideration in Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere. On February 27, 2021, the Virginia Legislature became the first Southern state to vote in favor of legalization.

Taxing wacky baccy

Arguments for the authorized use and sale of any forbidden substance often refer to their tax revenue potential. Most people who use marijuana or other drugs purchase them somewhere, after all. When they buy legally at stores and dispensaries, state and local governments get to tax those sales and use the revenue to fund schools, treatment programs, and more. Untaxed illegal sales line the pockets of dealers and suppliers. Given how the COVID-19 pandemic has strained state budgets and resources, the need for more revenue is real. According to the Tax Foundation, several states are now “contemplating whether recreational marijuana legalization and taxation may be one avenue to raise new revenue.” (Imagine the public service announcements: “Do your part for the state and partake.”) Tax design is “a crucial element of legalizing recreational marijuana.” Most states where sales are legal levy both an excise tax and a sales tax on weed, and collections can be impressive. In fiscal year 2020, California generated approximately $474,100,000, from marijuana sales, and Washington wasn’t far behind at $469,200,000. By contrast, Michigan generated a mere $9,692,684. See the Tax Foundation chart for state-specific details (actual and potential revenue). In addition to sales tax and excise tax revenue, legal marijuana sellers and their employees pay applicable business taxes.

Opening the mind to magic mushrooms