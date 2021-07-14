Real money (and real tax consequences) in the virtual world — Wacky Tax Wednesday

Sales of digital land and digital art generate real money — and real tax consequences.

You may have seen the headlines. From the Wall Street Journal (WSJ): “NFTs Are Spurring a Digital Land Grab — in Videogame Worlds.” From the New York Times (NYT): “JPG File Sells for $69 Million, as ‘NFT Mania’ Gathers Pace.” And like me, you may find yourself wondering how we got to this point.

As first, gamers bought virtual weapons, tools, and other enhancements to up their game. A dollar here, a dollar there, the kind of money I could understand a person spending on a hobby (though altogether it amounts to billions, according to the WSJ). People spend a lot of money on boats, books, cars, music, and all sorts of sports, after all.

Once players got involved in building worlds, the scale of purchases grew. As the WSJ reports (and I admit to having no firsthand experience in this area), “players can buy digital deeds for real estate,” and “rent out their land to other gamers, charge others for using it or even sell it — either within the game or on a third-party exchange.”

As in my corner of the real world, virtual real estate can be surprisingly spendy. Earlier this year, a group of people purchased a virtual kingdom, the Citadel of the Stars, for $1.6 million. Mirandus, the game in which the kingdom exists, is still “in development.”

“Land” in other virtual worlds is going for astronomical prices, too. In March, the virtual reality The Sandbox valued its digital properties at roughly $37 million after two pieces of virtual property sold for about $2.8 million.

Real money may not change hands in virtual worlds, but cryptocurrency does. And cryptocurrency can be converted to cash.

I guess it’s a new twist on the old game of land speculation. Back in the day, people lured west by promises of open space and fertile land didn’t know what they were getting into either. Some ended up losing everything thanks to summer droughts and winter temperatures cold enough to freeze cattle. At least virtual worlds don’t come with those hazards, though spending hour after hour in a chair may involve other risks.

Gamers and “land” developers aren’t the only people being swept up in the virtual craze. Last spring, Christie’s sold the first “purely digital artwork (NFT)” for $69,346,250, the highest price paid for something of its kind. In another first, Christie’s said bidders could pay with the cryptocurrency Ether. A non-fungible token (the NFT from the headline) issued by the digital marketplace MakersPlace guarantees the authenticity of the piece.

All this is extremely interesting. But I of course want to know where tax fits in with virtual transactions.