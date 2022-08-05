SAP Pinnacle Award: Avalara honored for automating time-consuming tax compliance

Running a business is often an exercise in managing scarcity. Business leaders rarely have enough resources to do what needs to be done, whether that means enough revenue, enough customers, enough skilled employees or — lately — enough inventory.

Something that’s always in short supply, no matter what size business you lead, is time. In fact, time is the scarcest resource, one long-running Harvard Business School research project found, after tracking 27 different CEOs for three months at a time between 2006 and 2018.

CEOs in the study spent 9.7 hours a day working Monday through Friday, and also worked on 79% of weekend days (for an average of 3.9 hours daily).

CEOs in the study also worked on 70% of their vacation days, averaging 2.4 hours a day working while they’re supposed to be relaxing.

“CEOs are always on, and there is always more to be done,” the researchers wrote. “The CEO’s job is relentless.”

And if the CEO is in the hot seat, the CFO’s chair may actually be on fire. A consultant at Deloitte told The Wall Street Journal that it’s not uncommon for CFOs to put in 80-hour weeks when they start new jobs.

“These jobs can be so intense that CFOs rarely, if ever, get enough time to step back and think through the heart of a problem and focus on a strategy to overcome it,” Ajit Kimbal, the global research director for Deloitte’s CFO program, told the Journal.

One thing Deloitte urges CFOs to do is “routinize” functions.

“If CFOs are multitasking and going from task to task every 30 minutes, they will find it tough to grapple with the biggest challenges,” Kimbal said. “The more that can be routinized, the more time executives will have for the less routine, less structured problems that require time to solve.”

That’s true whether you’re in the C-suite at a Fortune 500 company or running an online retail business out of your garage: The more functions you can automate, the more time you’ll have to think through strategic decisions that will affect your company’s future growth and competitiveness.