Will Coloradans vote to loosen beverage alcohol restrictions?

The beverage alcohol industry in Colorado is on the brink of reform — or it will be if Coloradans vote in favor of Initiatives 96, 121, or 122 this fall. All three ballot measures seek to loosen restrictions on beverage alcohol sales or deliveries. Initiative 96 would loosen restrictions on retail liquor store (RLS) licensees; Initiative 121 would expand the fermented malt beverage (FMB) off-premises retailers license that permits grocery stores and convenience stores to sell beer; and Initiative 122 would enable RLS, FMB, and liquor-license drugstore (LLD) licensees to use third-party delivery services.

Initiative 96 would eliminate the cap on retail liquor store licenses

Colorado used to cap RLS licenses at one per business but began easing restrictions on RLS licenses in 2016 with the enactment of Senate Bill 16-197. Among other changes, the measure gradually increases the cap on RLS licenses from one to up to four per business by January 1, 2027. Currently, a retailer can have up to three RLS licenses. Should Initiative 96 pass, the limit on RLS licenses will incrementally increase as follows: Up to eight licenses by December 31, 2026

Up to 13 licenses by December 31, 2031

Up to 20 licenses by December 31, 2036

Unlimited licenses on or after January 1, 2037 The declared purpose of Initiative 96 is to “create a more level playing field for the different business types that sell alcohol for off-premises consumption by allowing an equal number of licenses for drugstores, grocery stores and liquor stores.” This, the initiative declares, will “foster competition, create jobs, increase selection and consumer choice, and lower costs for Coloradans.” At the very least, it will allow businesses with the financial means to do so to expand retail operations in the state.

Initiative 121 would allow grocery and convenience stores to sell wine

Under current law, wine and spirits can only be sold by a retail liquor store licensee or liquor-licensed drugstore. Convenience stores and grocery stores in Colorado cannot sell wine. Initiative 121 would create a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license. This would allow grocery stores, convenience stores, and other FMB licensees to also sell wine for off-site consumption and to conduct wine tastings. It wouldn’t authorize the sale of spirituous liquors. Local licensing authorities could reject an application should an applicant fail to establish that they would conduct tastings without violating certain provisions or creating a public safety risk to the neighborhood. A local licensing authority could also establish their own application procedures and charge a “reasonable application fee.” If Initiative 121 is approved and takes effect as written, the state would start accepting applications for the new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license on March 1, 2023. Existing FMB licenses would convert to the new retail license to sell fermented malt beverages and wine on March 1, 2023, “without any further action by the state or local licensing authority or the licensee.”

Initiative 122 would expand alcohol delivery options for licensed retailers