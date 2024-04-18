Online marketplace sales are expected to exceed $603 billion in the United States in 2027, or nearly 35% of all U.S. ecommerce. By 2027, marketplaces may account for 59% of ecommerce globally. Who wouldn’t want a piece of that pie?

The success of online marketplaces is inspiring many retailers to operate marketplaces of their own. Good for them: Opening a marketplace can be financially rewarding. But running a marketplace also brings unique tax and compliance challenges. And each new year brings new and different developments.

Some states are working to clarify or refine their marketplace facilitator laws to:

Define what type of business is, and isn’t, a marketplace

Establish which taxes marketplace facilitators are, and aren’t, responsible for

Understand what marketplaces do in the metaverse

Marketplace facilitators need to be on alert and adjust workflows as needed to respond to changing state requirements. Additionally, online marketplaces may need to:

It’s a lot to deal with.

Our 2024 Avalara Tax Changes report explores new and changing requirements for marketplace facilitators and sellers across a variety of industries. Read the report now.

Of course, online marketplaces mustn’t overlook existing tax compliance responsibilities while navigating new obligations. These five guiding principles can help marketplace facilitators get sales tax compliance right no matter what states throw their way.