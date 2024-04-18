Once sales tax has been collected as required, it must be remitted on time with a sales tax return to the proper tax authority. Filing requirements vary by state, and in some states, by locality.
Some states require marketplace facilitators to identify their own sales separately from third-party sales on their sales tax returns. That’s the case in Georgia and Tennessee. Wyoming allows it but doesn’t require it. And Washington allows marketplace facilitators to file separate returns for direct and third-party sales but doesn’t require it.
Sales tax is administered by the state tax authority (e.g., the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance) in most states, but in some home rule states, local governments may require remote businesses to register, remit, and file returns with the local tax administrator. Compliance in these states is extremely challenging for remote sellers or marketplace facilitators with a high volume of sales nationwide.
For example, marketplace facilitators are responsible for collecting West Virginia’s hotel occupancy tax, which must be remitted to the county or municipality because the state doesn’t administer hotel occupancy tax. In Louisiana, sellers and marketplace facilitators that have a physical presence in the state may need to register and remit to numerous local tax authorities in addition to the state taxing authority.
Home rule states are working to streamline compliance for remote sellers. To that end, Alabama created a Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT), Colorado developed a Sales and Use Tax System (SUTS), and local governments in Alaska built a remote sales tax information portal.
But change takes time. While Louisiana’s Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers does ease the burden of compliance for some businesses, Louisiana will likely need to amend its state constitution to further simplify state and local sales tax compliance.