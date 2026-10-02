September 2026 monthly roundup

California prepares to tax software and SaaS in 2027. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) is drafting emergency regulations for the new sales and use tax on prewritten software and software as a service (SaaS), which takes effect January 1, 2027. It’s a big, complicated job, and the clock is ticking. Read about California’s upcoming SaaS and software tax changes.

Cash rounding rules can disrupt sales tax compliance. With pennies fading from circulation, retailers may find themselves increasingly unable to make exact change. Should they round up or down, and before or after they calculate taxes and fees? Learn how state-specific cash rounding rules can complicate point-of-sale calculations and sales tax reporting.

Different industries trigger sales tax nexus differently. Economic nexus thresholds affect construction, manufacturing, and ecommerce businesses in distinct ways. Discover how these industries trigger sales tax nexus thresholds.