Key takeaways

Manufacturers often need flexible financing because cash flow timing is unpredictable. Production cycles, material costs, long B2B payment terms, equipment needs, and tax obligations can all create working capital gaps.

Production cycles, material costs, long B2B payment terms, equipment needs, and tax obligations can all create working capital gaps. Tax complexity can create sudden liquidity pressure. Audits, use tax liabilities, overpaid tax, and exemption certificate issues may all affect cash flow and require fast access to funds.

Audits, use tax liabilities, overpaid tax, and exemption certificate issues may all affect cash flow and require fast access to funds. A line of credit can help manufacturers respond to short-term needs without disrupting operations. Embedded options like Avalara Capital can connect tax compliance insight with access to working capital inside the tools businesses already use.

Cash flow in manufacturing can be unpredictable. Production cycles, supplier costs, and tax obligations often create timing gaps (and frustrations). That’s why many leaders rely on flexible financing options to stay steady and keep operations moving. In this blog post, we’ll walk through a lending comparison for manufacturing companies, covering when each option makes sense.

Why manufacturers have unique financing needs

Manufacturers operate where costs, tax compliance, and revenue timing all interact: Production cycles can stretch across weeks or months.

Raw materials must be purchased before goods are produced, shipped, or paid for.

Many manufacturers also sell to business customers with long payment terms. For more insight into how manufacturing strategies impact cash flow and operations, read why manufacturing goods in the U.S. might make sense for small businesses. The following dynamics create common cash flow challenges: Extended production timelines. Cash may remain tied up in inventory or work in progress.

Cash may remain tied up in inventory or work in progress. Volatile material costs. Commodity price changes can increase procurement expenses quickly.

Commodity price changes can increase procurement expenses quickly. Large B2B receivables. Customers and partners may take 30–90 days to pay invoices.

Customers and partners may take 30–90 days to pay invoices. Equipment maintenance and upgrades. Machinery requires ongoing investment. Tax compliance adds another layer of complexity. Manufacturers deal with indirect taxes in many regions, and the rules change often. Mistakes or audit findings can lead to unexpected costs. That’s why many finance leaders secure flexible access to working capital.

Managing tax complexity and cash flow volatility

Tax compliance issues (particularly sales and use tax) can affect cash flow just as much as operational costs. Rules differ across states and local jurisdictions, making accurate tax calculations challenging. Three common situations illustrate how tax compliance in manufacturing can create sudden working capital needs.

Audits can create unexpected tax payments

Tax compliance is a common focus during manufacturing audits. If a company misses or incorrectly calculates use tax — especially on equipment or maintenance supplies — it can lead to large tax bills. In many audits, unpaid use tax on purchases is one of the largest issues uncovered.

Overpaid tax can tie up working capital

Some manufacturers pay more tax than they need to, often because raw materials or production supplies are taxed incorrectly or exemption certificates are missing. Paying more tax than necessary can quietly tie up cash and create pressure on your operations over time. Careful tax management can prevent this, and flexible financing can help cover gaps while corrections are made.

Exemption certificate issues can delay revenue

Manufacturers often sell to tax-exempt businesses. But manually managing exemption certificates can result in delays or errors in bookkeeping. Dealing with missed or expired certificates can be frustrating and slow down cash flow. Having a purpose-built line of credit can help cover funds while the paperwork is corrected. For more information, explore the whitepaper on sales and use tax for manufacturers and distributors.

Lending comparison for manufacturing companies

Manufacturers typically evaluate several financing tools when planning for working capital needs. Each option supports unique situations.

Traditional bank line of credit

A traditional bank line of credit allows a business to draw funds when needed and repay them over time. Pros Lower interest rates

Larger credit limits for established companies Considerations Approval processes may take time

Documentation requirements can be extensive and invasive

Funding may not be fast enough for urgent tax obligations

Asset-based lending

Asset-based lending allows businesses to borrow against inventory, equipment, or accounts receivable. Pros Borrowing capacity tied to business assets

Works well for inventory-heavy operations Considerations Ongoing reporting requirements

Asset monitoring and audits

Less flexible for sudden expenses

Invoice (accounts receivable) financing

Invoice financing converts outstanding invoices into working capital. Pros Faster access to funds tied to receivables

Helpful for companies with long customer payment cycles Considerations Depends on quality of the receivables

Costs may be higher than a line of credit

Less useful for one-time tax obligations

Revenue-based financing

Revenue-based financing structures repayment as a percentage of monthly revenue. Pros Flexible payments that adjust with revenue

No traditional collateral required Considerations Higher overall cost in many cases

Payments increase during strong revenue periods

Less suited to one-time obligations such as tax assessments

Online or embedded lines of credit

Online or embedded credit tools provide faster access to working capital through digital platforms. Pros Faster approval and funding

Flexible draw structure

Designed for short-term liquidity needs Considerations Credit limits may start smaller than limits from bank facilities

Designed for operational flexibility rather than long-term capital investments

When a line of credit can help manufacturers most

Many manufacturers use a line of credit to manage short-term financial needs while maintaining operational stability. Manufacturers may draw on a line of credit in situations like the following: Paying an unexpected tax assessment identified during an audit

Covering use tax liabilities discovered during internal reviews

Managing tariff-related cost increases in global sourcing

Bridging cash flow while exemption documentation is corrected

Supporting expansion into new tax jurisdictions Because businesses can draw funds as needed, a line of credit provides flexibility without requiring a new loan application each time.

Avalara Capital: Embedded working capital for your tax obligations

Avalara Capital is an always-on, embedded working capital solution designed for businesses managing tax, compliance, and cash flow — all from the Avalara compliance platform they already use and trust.

Turn payments into a strategic advantage

When tax deadlines and cash flow pressures collide, Avalara Capital gives businesses a helping hand. Draw funds when you need them and manage tax obligations without disrupting operations. Get started today.

FAQ

What financing options are commonly used by manufacturing companies?

Manufacturing companies often use traditional bank lines of credit, asset-based lending, invoice financing, revenue-based financing, and online or embedded lines of credit. The right option depends on the company’s cash flow timing, asset base, receivables, credit profile, and funding needs.

Why do manufacturers often need flexible financing?

Manufacturers frequently pay for materials, labor, equipment, and production costs before receiving customer payments. Long production cycles, delayed receivables, changing supplier costs, and unexpected tax obligations can all create timing gaps that flexible financing can help cover.

How can tax compliance affect manufacturing cash flow?

Tax compliance can affect cash flow when audits uncover unpaid use tax, when manufacturers overpay tax on exempt purchases, or when missing exemption certificates delay revenue collection. These issues can create sudden tax payments or tie up cash that could otherwise support operations.

When might a line of credit help a manufacturing business?

A line of credit can help when a manufacturer needs to cover an unexpected tax assessment, bridge cash flow while waiting on customer payments, manage tariff or supplier cost increases, address use tax liabilities, or support expansion into new jurisdictions.

How does Avalara Capital support manufacturing companies?