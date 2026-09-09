Avalara Product Pulse: What's new at Avalara Avalara Product Pulse is our regular update on how we're evolving tax and compliance to help businesses move faster, reduce complexity, and stay ahead of change.

A successful integration connects tax compliance seamlessly across your core commerce, ERP, and financial systems. As operations scale, teams need connectors that build quickly, guided support inside their everyday tools, and flexible resources when growth demands it. In August, Avalara delivered updates focused on those priorities, giving partners and customers new tools to streamline integrations, access working capital, and simplify everyday compliance.

Build integrations faster with Versori partner training

Complex integrations can slow down digital transformation, especially when businesses rely on multiple ERP, commerce, finance, and compliance systems. Versori by Avalara addresses that challenge with an AI-native integration platform to plan, connect, build, and deploy enterprise-grade connectors faster. Avalara is introducing a free, self-paced Versori training program for partners. The program gives partners a structured way to learn the platform and gain expertise. After completing the training and shipping a live integration, partners can unlock access to the Versori platform to build an Avalara integration. For partners, that means a faster path to building integrations with less development overhead. For customers, it expands access to a more capable ecosystem of trained experts who can support complex integration needs. Learn more.

Access flexible working capital when your business needs it

Poor cash flow is the #1 reason small and midsize businesses fail. Whether you’re navigating short-term seasonal gaps, scrambling to cover unexpected tax liabilities, or just investing in inventory and growth, Avalara Capital is a fast, flexible line of credit purpose-built for Avalara customers. Thanks to an improved workflow with a new lending partner, Avalara Capital now offers streamlined onboarding, expanded eligibility, and higher approval rates. By securely connecting your business and banking data, you can receive underwriting decisions in a matter of hours with no invasive paperwork, no hard credit checks, and no personal collateral required. Draw funds on demand right from your portal and pay only for what you use with no obligation to draw and no idle fees. Learn more.

Manage and file returns directly inside partner platforms

Managing tax compliance across multiple tools can add unnecessary friction to everyday financial workflows. The Avalara Managed Returns API solves this by letting partners and platforms embed tax return preparation and filing directly into their own products, so businesses can automate compliance without leaving the systems they already use. Businesses selling across multiple channels and marketplaces often find returns management fragmented and time-consuming. The Managed Returns API standardizes that process behind the scenes, giving partners a seamless, embedded compliance experience for their customers. The capability is launching first with Bookkeep, with expansion to additional platforms, including Zoho and Xero, coming soon.

Additional platform updates

Alongside the featured launches, Avalara introduced several updates that bring more guidance into connector setup and make returns workflows easier to embed into partner experiences. Here's what else is new. Capability What's new Avi Chrome Extension for Salesforce Sales Cloud Streamline your Salesforce Sales Cloud setup and get contextual assistance with the Avi Chrome extension. Avi answers step-specific questions in a side panel without leaving the configuration screen and catches configuration mistakes as they happen with in-context prompts, validation checks, and next-step recommendations. Avi Chrome Extension for NetSuite and NetSuite OneWorld Use Avi for in-browser setup assistance while working in NetSuite or Avalara. Avi recognizes the page and setup step you're on, then provides contextual prompts, next-step recommendations, validation checks, and completion guidance to reduce configuration mistakes and onboarding friction.

Building connected compliance experiences