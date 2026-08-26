For Avalara deployments that require custom integrations, a reliable connection between Avalara and the customer's systems is essential. In complex integration and ERP environments, building that connection has historically taken specialized engineering skill and months of work. With the acquisition of Versori, an AI-native integration platform, and the launch of the Versori Training Program, Avalara partners now have a self-paced path to learn the platform and apply it to custom Avalara integrations.

Key takeaways

Versori is now part of Avalara. The acquisition brings an AI-agentic integration platform into the Avalara suite of products and supports Avalara's integration-at-scale strategy.

The acquisition brings an AI-agentic integration platform into the Avalara suite of products and supports Avalara's integration-at-scale strategy. The Versori Training Program gives eligible partners a structured path to get started. Partners move through a Learn, Do, Validate journey and, after training and a live integration, can build their first connector with Versori.

Partners move through a Learn, Do, Validate journey and, after training and a live integration, can build their first connector with Versori. The program is built first for system integrators and other partners looking to expand their integration capability. Existing Avalara partners can use it to strengthen their practice and take on more complex integration work.

Existing Avalara partners can use it to strengthen their practice and take on more complex integration work. The platform is enterprise-ready. Versori is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, with runtime capabilities that include authentication, retries, webhooks, and multitenancy.

Who the Versori training program is for

This program is built for Avalara partners who build or support customer integrations, especially: Technology partners and ISVs with active or planned Avalara integrations

Partners with limited engineering capacity

Partners building a first Avalara integration

Partners facing custom or non-standard integration scenarios The program is particularly relevant for partners already planning an Avalara integration, running into limitations with traditional integration approaches, or looking for a more structured way to deliver custom integration work. The offer is centered on one project integrating into the Avalara platform. Additional use cases or broader platform use would follow a separate commercial path.

How the training path works

The training program is designed to move partners from orientation to practical application: Sign up: Join the Avalara partner program, or update an existing agreement, to activate the Versori platform add-on. Train: Complete a self-paced course of about three hours covering platform fundamentals, including connecting systems, building workflows, testing, and deployment agents, then pass a knowledge check with a score of 80% or higher. Ship: Apply that training to a real, live Avalara integration. The Versori team reviews the completed build as part of the activation path. This is what makes the program practical. It is not just product education. It is training tied to a real build outcome.

How Versori helps partners move faster

Versori is Avalara's AI-native integration platform. It is built to help partners move faster on the complex, custom integration work that slows traditional approaches down. It is also designed to be complementary to existing infrastructure, helping with the custom builds that often require more engineering effort and hands-on delivery. In practical terms, Versori agents help partners accelerate the entire integration lifecycle in four core stages: Planning and research: Agents perform deep research and produce detailed planning, scope, and workflow documents. Connect: Whatever the data format, API, or auth method, connect your systems with speed and security. Build: Production-ready integration code is generated in minutes, with the option to edit directly or iterate with prompts. Runtime: Deploy, maintain, and scale integrations with advanced testing, monitoring, and transformation tooling. When integration work becomes easier to build and easier to operationalize, partners can spend less time on one-off delivery work and build a more repeatable practice around it. This can be especially valuable in complex, custom, or non-standard ERP and integration environments, where delivery complexity can quickly slow timelines and increase effort.

What you get

The program is designed to help partners build their first connector with Versori through one project integrating into the Avalara platform. For that project, qualifying partners get access to the platform capabilities needed to build, test, deploy, and run the integration. That includes: Platform access for one Avalara integration project

Hosted runtime and standard tooling

Documentation and platform support

A path from training to a live integration Just as important, partners own the code they build. Versori owns the platform and SDK layer, while the business logic, mappings, and transformations remain with the builder.

Get started

If your team is looking for a faster, more structured way to deliver custom Avalara integrations, the Versori Training Program is designed to help you learn the platform, apply it to a real build, and create a stronger foundation for future integration work. Start by reviewing eligibility, identifying the first Avalara integration project you want to bring to life, and preparing your team to move through the training path.

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