There’s an inflection point in the growth journey of almost every small business when something that used to be simple suddenly isn’t. Sales tax is one of the clearest examples. When a business starts out, managing sales tax obligations is often as simple as collecting tax in a single state. But as that business succeeds by expanding into new states, opening multichannel ecommerce stores, and reaching new customers across the country, the operational reality changes. What was once a simple task transforms into a web of state-specific nexus thresholds, shifting product taxability rules, exemption certificate management, and multistate return filings. The irony is striking: Growth, the exact milestone every business owner works tirelessly to achieve, is what creates this operational friction.

The growth paradox: Expanding reach meets multistate complexity

For small and midsize businesses, modern commerce has eliminated geographic barriers. A boutique manufacturer, specialized distributor, or online seller can reach customers nationwide from day one. However, tax regulations have not simplified at the same pace. As their transaction volumes and revenue increase in various states, businesses trigger economic nexus laws in jurisdictions where they may never set foot. Each state maintains its own tax rates, filing deadlines, product exemptions, and sales tax holiday rules — and there are more than 12,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the United States. Relying on manual spreadsheets or disconnected tools places a heavy administrative burden on business leaders and their accounting partners. Every hour spent researching state tax codes, managing exemption certificates, or manually preparing returns is time taken away from innovating, serving clients, and driving core revenue. “Small and midsize businesses increasingly operate with the reach and complexity that once belonged primarily to larger companies. Growth creates complexity. Great technology absorbs it. And business owners shouldn’t have to sacrifice power to get simplicity. They need both.” —Hugo Sarrazin, Chief Executive Officer, Avalara Great technology should absorb operational complexity, not pass it on to business owners and their accounting teams. To do that effectively, compliance must be seamlessly integrated into the tools businesses already use every day.

Built in, not bolted on: Extending the tools businesses already trust

When growing businesses encounter tax complexity, the solution shouldn’t require replacing the core accounting software they rely on every day. Millions of businesses and accountants run their financial operations on QuickBooks. They shouldn’t have to learn new enterprise platforms, stitch together complicated custom integrations, or become tax experts just to maintain compliance. Technology should meet businesses where they are and scale alongside them. That’s why the industry is shifting toward embedded compliance — tools that sit directly inside core accounting platforms. Whether a business relies on QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, or Intuit Enterprise Suite, embedding tax workflows directly within familiar ledgers allows teams to manage multistate growth without leaving their primary accounting workspace. “Avalara integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks Online, enabling sales tax calculations to occur automatically within the invoicing process. By leveraging Avalara’s content, businesses can improve the accuracy of tax decisions, apply the correct jurisdictional tax rates in real time, and reduce the manual effort required to manage sales tax compliance as they grow.” —Chris Grimes, Director, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC By integrating tax automation into daily accounting operations, businesses and their advisors can gain fundamental operational advantages. Minimize manual data reentry. Automatically sync transaction data between the accounting ledger and the tax automation platform, reducing manual CSV exports, spreadsheet uploads, and double-entry errors.

Automatically sync transaction data between the accounting ledger and the tax automation platform, reducing manual CSV exports, spreadsheet uploads, and double-entry errors. Deliver real-time invoice calculations. Apply location-based sales tax rates directly to QuickBooks invoices and sales receipts as they’re created.

Apply location-based sales tax rates directly to QuickBooks invoices and sales receipts as they’re created. Automate exemption certificate matching. Link digital exemption certificates stored in the tax platform directly to QuickBooks customer records, helping ensure tax-exempt sales are properly documented.

Link digital exemption certificates stored in the tax platform directly to QuickBooks customer records, helping ensure tax-exempt sales are properly documented. Free up practice capacity. Save accounting partners and ProAdvisors hours during monthly closings, shifting time from tax research to strategic client advisory. (Note: Intuit ProAdvisors will transition to Intuit ProPartner Accountants in 2027.)

Save accounting partners and ProAdvisors hours during monthly closings, shifting time from tax research to strategic client advisory. (Note: Intuit ProAdvisors will transition to Intuit ProPartner Accountants in 2027.) Streamline audit readiness. Keep transaction, rate, and filing data aligned with QuickBooks ledgers for simpler year-end reconciliation and audit preparation.

Managing the complete compliance lifecycle

Calculating the right tax rate at checkout is only one part of the compliance equation. True compliance encompasses the entire operational lifecycle, extending from initial transaction creation to back-office return preparation, state remittance, and international expansion. Backed by decades of dedicated tax research, proprietary content covering more than 12,000 U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions, and continuous tracking of regulatory changes, Avalara helps businesses manage every stage of compliance administration. End-to-end return filing and remittance. Aggregate QuickBooks sales data, prepare state-specific returns, and remit tax payments on time using Avalara Returns.

Aggregate QuickBooks sales data, prepare state-specific returns, and remit tax payments on time using Avalara Returns. State-funded compliance through Streamlined Sales Tax (SST). Qualifying remote sellers can access state-funded sales tax registration, filing, and audit support in up to 25 participating states at no additional cost.

Qualifying remote sellers can access state-funded sales tax registration, filing, and audit support in up to 25 participating states at no additional cost. Cross-border duties and tariffs. Calculating customs duties and international taxes in real time provides transparent landed costs as ecommerce merchants expand globally. “With Avalara, I can reconcile everything for 39 states in about 4 hours. It used to take me 3 to 5 days, and that was for far fewer states.” —Becky Wade, Accountant, Equipment Corporation of America

Bringing powerful AI automation to small and midsize business accounting

Historically, sophisticated tax technology was restricted to enterprise organizations. Today, small and midsize businesses operate with national reach and require modern, intelligent infrastructure designed for simplicity. Artificial intelligence is transforming compliance from a reactive, administrative chore into a proactive, automated process. Automated tax code mapping. AI tools analyze product catalog descriptions and automatically map items to correct tax rules, substantially reducing manual research when product lines or state tax laws change.

AI tools analyze product catalog descriptions and automatically map items to correct tax rules, substantially reducing manual research when product lines or state tax laws change. Intelligent exemption certificate validation. Advanced document processing extracts and verifies customer exemption certificates in real time, flagging missing signatures, invalid state tax IDs, or expired forms before they create audit liability.

Advanced document processing extracts and verifies customer exemption certificates in real time, flagging missing signatures, invalid state tax IDs, or expired forms before they create audit liability. Predictive nexus tracking. Intelligent monitoring tracks sales volume and transaction thresholds in the states where you sell, notifying finance teams as they approach economic nexus limits so they can register proactively.

Intelligent monitoring tracks sales volume and transaction thresholds in the states where you sell, notifying finance teams as they approach economic nexus limits so they can register proactively. Agentic workflow execution. Autonomous AI assistants guide end-to-end compliance tasks, flagging exceptions early and recommending next steps from setup to monthly filing.

Ready to simplify tax compliance?