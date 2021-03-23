What is delivered duty paid (DDP) shipping and why it’s often preferred

Different delivery methods have different customs duty and import tax implications for cross-border ecommerce sellers and their customers. With some shipping and delivery methods, customers must pay duties, taxes, or other import charges upon arrival of the shipment. This can be an unwelcome surprise. Given the current turbulent tariff environment, businesses should do everything in their power to minimize tariff surprises. Shipping delivered duty paid (DDP) can help.

Key takeaways

Incoterms impact your tax compliance. Incoterms like DAP (delivered at place) and DDP (delivered duty paid) dictate whether the importer or consumer is liable for import duties. Shifting to DDP requires sellers to accurately classify items with Harmonized System (HS) codes to calculate taxes up front.

Incoterms like DAP (delivered at place) and DDP (delivered duty paid) dictate whether the importer or consumer is liable for import duties. Shifting to DDP requires sellers to accurately classify items with Harmonized System (HS) codes to calculate taxes up front. DDP shipping can improve the cross-border customer experience. When shipping DDP, the seller calculates and pays all applicable duties, import fees, and taxes before the shipment leaves. This reduces unexpected delivery fees and package rejections for the buyer.

When shipping DDP, the seller calculates and pays all applicable duties, import fees, and taxes before the shipment leaves. This reduces unexpected delivery fees and package rejections for the buyer. Major shipping carriers support automated DDP billing. Platforms like DHL, FedEx, UPS, and ShipStation allow ecommerce sellers to switch billing preferences so that duties and taxes are paid by the sender rather than the recipient.

What are Incoterms for cross-border ecommerce?

International commercial terms, or Incoterms, are standardized delivery terms that identify the party responsible for customs clearance, import, insurance, and shipping costs for cross-border shipments. Incoterms also determine when liability shifts from the seller or shipper to the buyer, or vice versa. There are currently 11 Incoterms, seven of which cover any mode of transport: CIP : Carriage and insurance paid to (insert place of destination)

: Carriage and insurance paid to (insert place of destination) CPT : Carriage paid to (insert place of destination)

: Carriage paid to (insert place of destination) DAP : Delivered at place (aka, DDU, delivery duty unpaid) (insert place of destination)

: Delivered at place (aka, DDU, delivery duty unpaid) (insert place of destination) DDP : Delivered duty paid (insert place of destination)

: Delivered duty paid (insert place of destination) DPU : Delivered at place unloaded (previously DAT, or delivered at terminal) (insert place of destination)

: Delivered at place unloaded (previously DAT, or delivered at terminal) (insert place of destination) EXW : Ex works (insert place of delivery)

: Ex works (insert place of delivery) FCA: Free carrier (insert named place of delivery) Four Incoterms apply to sea and inland waterway transport only: CFR : Cost and freight (insert named port of destination)

: Cost and freight (insert named port of destination) CIF : Cost, insurance, and freight (insert named port of destination)

: Cost, insurance, and freight (insert named port of destination) FAS : Free alongside ship (insert named port of loading)

: Free alongside ship (insert named port of loading) FOB: Free on board (insert named port of loading) Sellers set the Incoterms and should do so with care: Different Incoterms place different obligations on buyers and sellers, and this can have an enormous impact on customer experience. The most common Incoterms for cross-border ecommerce sales are DAP and DDP.

DDP vs DAP: How shipping terms affect customer experience and duty liability

With DAP: The seller arranges shipping, pays transportation costs, and handles the export process. The buyer handles the import process, pays all applicable customs duties and import taxes, and unloads the shipment at the destination. DAP can be a fine option if sellers clearly communicate the process and set customer expectations. However, shipping DAP can lead to disgruntled customers and rejected shipments when a customer expects their package to be delivered to their doorstop, without extra costs, and instead gets a message that it’s being held at customs until they pay all associated duties and taxes. For B2C cross-border transactions, shipping DDP is generally the better option. With DDP: The seller must handle all shipping logistics and customs clearance, and collect all applicable taxes and fees from the customer at checkout. The buyer gets no unwelcome surprises upon delivery. DDP is the only Incoterm under which the seller is responsible for shipping, including payment of applicable customs duties and import taxes. This can increase risks. The main benefits to choosing DDP are expedited customs clearance (DDP shipments are less likely to be held up at customs) and improved customer satisfaction (customers won’t receive unexpected tax bills). That said, DDP isn’t necessarily the best option for all businesses or transactions. If the seller passes on the import costs, the higher upfront cost can cause price-sensitive shoppers to abandon their carts at checkout. There are also costs associated with correctly calculating customs duties and taxes, and incurring those costs may not be worthwhile for one-off sales to certain destinations. For this reason, it’s not uncommon for sellers to ship DDP into some countries but not others. Overall, transitioning from DAP to DDP can help secure customer loyalty and grow international sales.

Other considerations for cross-border ecommerce sellers

FAQ about DDP shipping