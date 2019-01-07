Texas sales tax rate changes January 2019
- Jan 7, 2019 | Gail Cole
Several local sales and use tax rate changes took effect in Texas on January 1, 2019.
Abolished rates
The following cities abolished a local sales and use tax for economic industrial development (listed with new total state and local rate):
- Childress, 8.25%
- Sweetwater, 8.25%
Special purpose district rate changes
The following special purpose districts have imposed the following local sales and use taxes:
- Childress Municipal Development District., 0.5%
- Fort Bend County Assistance District No. 11, 2%
- Sweetwater Municipal Development District, 0.5%
Gail Cole
Gail began researching and writing about sales tax in 2012 and has been fascinated with it ever since. She has a penchant for uncovering unusual tax facts, and endeavors to make complex sales tax laws more digestible for both experts and laypeople.