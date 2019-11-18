Company overview

In 2011, with decades of combined technology geekdom and accounting savvy between them, Scott and Patti Scharf formed Catching Clouds, a specialty ecommerce advisory firm providing sales tax management, controller and bookkeeping, payroll, and cloud accounting services. As a part of their full virtual services, they also take care of paying bills, time and expense reporting, accounts receivable management, depreciation, reconciliation, and other accounting functions.

Since its founding, Catching Clouds has grown to a staff of more than 20 and serves clients with revenues from $1 million to $50 million. In 2021, Catching Clouds merged with Acuity to strengthen even further the commitment to ecommerce sellers.

Tax challenges

While sales and use tax automation is only one component of the services Catching Clouds offers, Scott says it was the most challenging because they have clients across the country and tax laws vary from state to state. Then, in 2018, the United States Supreme Court’s South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., decision overruled a longstanding physical presence rule, allowing states to require remote sellers to collect and remit sales tax. With each state setting its own sales threshold for tax obligations, as well as rate and taxability rules, the impact on businesses was substantial.

Even though Catching Clouds had experience in state and local tax (SALT), trying to keep up with the increase in reporting requirements for thousands of jurisdictions was cumbersome and prone to error, translating to a higher risk of noncompliance and penalties.



Why Avalara?