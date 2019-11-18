Company overview

Customer

fuboTV Industry

Communications Tax type

Sales and use

Communications

Streaming company fuboTV Inc. integrates predictive, free-to-play games into select sports content. As a cable television replacement product, fuboTV aims to turn passive viewers into active participants by defining a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. Based in New York, the company has customers in all 50 states and is growing its international footprint through acquisitions.

Tax challenges

Senior Vice President and Controller Larry Wills joined fuboTV in 2018, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. “That was really a game changer. That decision opened up a revenue stream for many states that didn’t exist prior to that decision,” he remembers. Since the Wayfair decision, Larry has watched a growing number of states change their legislation to begin taxing streaming services.

Communications taxes, which are different and more complex than sales tax, often require separate and specific returns. And for every state that starts taxing streaming services, there are multiple jurisdictions within that state to be considered. “There are city taxes, there are county taxes,” says Larry, “and the filing frequencies are all over the place. That’s what really makes it complicated.”



Why Avalara?