Dan Luthi, chief operating officer, helped build the firm from a handful of accountants to a staff of more than 30 serving hundreds of clients across the country.

Ignite Spot Accounting offers a range of business management services, such as bookkeeping, payroll, strategic planning, tax compliance, federal and state income reporting, full sales tax management, and more.

In the increasingly complex landscape that followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., Dan looked for an automation solution to relieve the firm of some of the risk and the labor-intensive tasks involved in compliance.

To start, Ignite Spot looked at how their clients were currently processing taxes, and how a new workflow would be beneficial to the firm and clients. “Minimizing the risks involved with sales tax requires a proactive approach to ensure that the business is addressing challenges strategically,” Dan says.



They discovered clients were underreporting and stressed about the complex processes. Dan knew they needed a system that would not only increase compliance, but also help clients better understand their liabilities and requirements.



“One of the biggest challenges clients have is determining which questions they need answers to,” says Dan. “The more they understand, the better questions they ask — which ultimately helps us make them more successful.”

