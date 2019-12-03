RubinBrown is one of the leading accounting and professional consulting firms in the U.S. and an independent member of Baker Tilly International, the ninth-largest accounting and business advisory network in the world. With nearly 1,000 total staff, RubinBrown operating units include Assurance Services, Business Advisory Services, Entrepreneurial Services, Tax Services, and RubinBrown Advisors. The firm has seven offices across the U.S.

For most people, “tax season” brings to mind 1040 forms and April deadlines. But for businesses — and for the tax and accounting firms that serve them — the season begins long before that. A key date is January 31, the deadline for employers to provide contractors and other workers defined as non-employees with 1099 forms. They also have to report that information to agencies such as the IRS, of course.

That’s challenging enough, but nothing in the tax world seems to stay the same for very long. Changing rules are adding complexity for businesses of all sizes, from the overall number of 1099s they need to file to the filing process itself.

RubinBrown has been watching the changes closely and proactively working with its clients to ensure compliance, according to Lynnae Robinson, a CPA and leader of RubinBrown’s Entrepreneurial Services Group. But a number of small businesses that have been handling the process manually are likely in for an unpleasant surprise.

This challenge presents an opportunity for accounting firms, though: It’s a chance to engage with clients, educate them, and build a deeper relationship as a trusted advisor. “With many of our smaller, family-owned client businesses, some have been more comfortable doing things in a more manual way,” says Lynnae. “So, we’ve had to proactively educate them and encourage them to embrace a new system and let them know we can help them improve compliance.”

A key part of that new system is Avalara’s automated 1099 & W-9 compliance platform, which RubinBrown leverages on behalf of clients during tax season and year-round.