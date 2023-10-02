Avalara named a finalist for 2020 SaaS Awards

Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, has been named a finalist for the Software as a Service Awards (SaaS Awards) in the category of Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance. Now in its fifth year of celebrating software innovation, the SaaS Awards program recognizes excellence and innovation in software solutions worldwide, including North America, Australasia, and EMEA.

“Software-as-a-service’s force for positive disruption never seems to abate, with seemingly unending solutions for modern business,” said James Williams, head of operations for the SaaS Awards. “This year is of course a special case, with SaaS not only at the forefront of remodeling existing business processes but also agilely responding with pioneering solutions to unavoidable global disruptions. Indeed, SaaS technologies are now celebrated as providing new and inventive ways for organizations to perform what might have once seemed simple tasks in a changing international landscape. From fulfilling orders to arranging meetings, SaaS technologies are more important than ever.”

Sanjay Parthasarathy, chief product officer at Avalara, celebrated the recognition by adding, “Being named a finalist for the SaaS Awards recognizes the hard work being done by all Avalarians to help businesses of all sizes manage their tax compliance in the cloud. Our team is committed to simplifying the tax compliance experience in the cloud through automation, artificial intelligence, and by supporting the end-to-end compliance journey."

Avalara’s SaaS Awards recognition follows the company’s inclusion in the 2019–2020 Cloud Awards finalist list in the category of Best Payment, Finance or Billing Solution. A sister program to the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards celebrate the brightest and the best in cloud computing.

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced Tuesday, August 25, 2020.