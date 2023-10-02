Avalara selected as a Gold Winner of a 2020 International Business Award

Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, has been recognized by The 2020 International Business Awards (Stevies) as the Gold winner in the category of Large Company of the Year — Financial Services. The International Business Awards is the world’s premier business awards program for individuals and organizations worldwide. Organizations public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small, are all eligible for nomination.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year’s competition also featured a number of free-to-enter categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year’s International Business Awards attest to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we’ve seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher.

Avalara’s Stevie Award recognition follows the company’s inclusion in the list of finalists for the 2020 SaaS Awards in the category of Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance.

About The International Business Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at StevieAwards.com/IBA.

