Avalara Helps Ecommerce Businesses Improve Exemption Certificate Management and Streamline Cross-Border Compliance with Adobe

SEATTLE, WA — February 1, 2021 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, recently launched new integrations with Magento, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, for Avalara CertCapture and Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border. Avalara CertCapture helps merchants reduce the hassle of collecting and tracking customer tax exemption documents at the time of checkout on the Magento platform. Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border gives users the ability to manage cross-border customs duties, taxes, and shipping costs in the Magento checkout experience.

The new integrations come as Avalara recently became an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, which extends and expands on Avalara's longtime partnership with Magento. This collaboration will allow Magento customers to take advantage of Avalara’s best-of-breed extension in the Adobe Exchange App Marketplace.

Ecommerce transactions with tax exemptions create complexity and audit risk for sellers

B2B businesses are embracing ecommerce to expand sales channels and enhance customer experience. As more B2B transactions take place online, the need to collect and store tax exemption certificates on tax-exempt sales in real time increases. For many ecommerce businesses, having the ability to know when to collect exemption certificates and being able to do so efficiently at the time of a transaction is key to saving time and money, as well as mitigating the compliance risk of missing or inaccurate exemption certificates.

Cross-border ecommerce places added complexity and compliance risk on businesses

eMarketer estimates the global online retail market will grow to $5.7 trillion by 2022. As cross-border ecommerce continues to grow rapidly as more consumers shop online, and more businesses take advantage of the speed and ease of selling their products online, the complexity surrounding country-level tax and customs regulations has increased. Cross-border sellers must ensure that customs duties and import taxes are accurately calculated at the time of checkout to mitigate compliance risks and avoid negative customer experiences with surprise costs at the time of delivery.

Improve ecommerce tax exemption and cross-border compliance on Magento with Avalara

Avalara CertCapture for Magento helps ecommerce businesses manage and streamline exemption certificate collection, validation, and storage for digital sales. This enables businesses to:

Improve the collection, validation, and storage of certificates to create robust documentation in the event of an audit. Improve business resource efficiency. Spend less time and money manually collecting, validating, and storing exemption certificates and focus resources on critical business processes.

Spend less time and money manually collecting, validating, and storing exemption certificates and focus resources on critical business processes. Integrate tax exemption management. Upgrade customer experience for supplying exemption certificates by integrating the Magento checkout experience.