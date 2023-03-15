Avalara Channel Executives Recognized by CRN on 2023 Channel Chiefs List

SEATTLE, WA — March 15, 2023 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that CRN, a media brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Frank Hanzlik, Vice President of Global Strategic Partner Development and Sona Akmakjian, Global Head of Strategic Accounting Partnerships on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Each year, this list honors the IT channel executives who consistently implement successful channel partner programs and strategies.

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

“Frank and Sona’s inclusion on this year’s Channel Chiefs list is a testament to the channel-centric efforts and momentum across Avalara to support our partners’ growth and profitability every day,” said Marshal Kushniruk, Executive Vice President of Strategy at Avalara. “Our partner ecosystem is an essential part of Avalara’s mission to be part of every transaction occurring around the globe. We look forward to hitting new milestones this year with our valued partners.”

Indirect tax is a significant pain point for many business owners. Avalara partners help their customers solve the complexity associated with end-to-end tax compliance including calculation, reporting, returns, remittance, research, licensing, and more. Avalara’s cloud-based platform and tax expertise allow partners to enhance their offerings, keep up with competitors, and add revenue streams.

Avalara partners range from software publishers and developers to resellers, financial services providers, accountants, and technology partners. With Avalara products, partners can offer customers best-in-class, cloud-based indirect tax solutions. Find out more about becoming an Avalara partner here.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

