Avalara Announces 51 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications

SEATTLE, WA — June 20, 2023 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 51 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications.

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004, with a concerted focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara for performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to help ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

Avalara is pleased to announce integrations with a broad variety of solutions.

Accorto is a native Salesforce time and expense management application, integrating project and resource management with billing.

ACUMEN Book is a customizable business management system for book publishers that improves productivity via tight integration and publishing-centric functionality.

AIM Point of Sale (by Tri-Technical Systems, Inc.) is a fully integrated, robust POS and retail management solution offering inventory control, automated purchasing, customer management and loyalty programs, sales reporting, employee security, and more.

AppGallop (by CiotialTech Private Ltd) is a cloud commerce and marketplace platform, enabling service providers to automate billing, provisioning, and subscription management.

BCMI develops cloud-based, mobile software that’s custom-built for the construction materials industry.

BillMax Billing Solutions (by The iSpark Group) helps businesses, particularly ISP and VoIP verticals, manage a customer’s life cycle to improve customer service, reduce costs, and lower administrative overhead.

Billwerk+ provides a cloud-based payment, billing, and subscription management platform that simplifies the management and billing of recurring and consumption-based services and contributes significantly to the digital value chain for subscription business models.

Cart32 is a highly customizable solution that meets the needs of thousands of active merchants.

Commerce Layer is a headless commerce platform and order management system enabling customers to add global shopping capabilities to any website, mobile app, chatbot, or IoT device, with ease.

CoreCommerce is a reliable, customizable SaaS ecommerce platform offering personalized service, support, and evolving on-trend technological capabilities.

Corksy (by BrandClick) is an ecommerce growth platform enabling luxury wine and spirit brands to leverage digital commerce, elevating the customer experience and driving results.

Dakis is an all-in-one ecommerce solution for webstores, fully managed websites, online photo solutions, kiosk software, and SEO and SEM services.

DDI System is a software provider for wholesale distributors.

Diveshop360 (by Quilt LLC) is an easy-to-use POS system built for dive shops by dive shop owners.

Dokan (by Boomer Digital) offers a multivendor marketplace solution for customers to build their dream marketplace.

Elliott Business Software (by NETcellent System, Inc.) is a complete ERP software solution.

Eposly POS provides a point-of-sale solution for a broad variety of verticals and industries that sits natively on the Salesforce platform.

Flyntlok is a cloud-based provider of dealer management solutions, focusing on power equipment and other industrial equipment providers, and helping dealers manage sales, rentals, maintenance, inventory, and more.

Genesis (by iNET) is a customizable ecommerce platform that provides a shopping cart, data analysis, messaging services, and more to retailers, manufacturers, educational companies, and government agencies.

Global Ordering Solution (by Integrated Marketing Technologies) provides a fully integrated and comprehensive array of sales and marketing support services to clients.

InnovA is an online auction ecommerce technology designed by industry professionals.

IP1 is a publishing industry ERP solution designed expressly for the needs of publishers and book distributors with print and/or digital business models. IP1 caters to the special requirements of education, academic, trade, specialized, niche, and subscriptions-based publishers and distributors.

ITQuoter (by iSell Pty Limited) is a cloud-based SaaS quoting platform that automates quoting for IT hardware, software, and services.

KeyedIn offers custom manufacturers a solution enabling efficiency, profitability, and growth through flexible ERP software.

Magic Information Systems Inc. provides a complete ERP system that’s easy to use, productive, and reliable, featuring sales, purchases, inventory, manufacturing, and accounting, among other ERP functions.

MMHF (by Blue Yonder) is advanced technology for the home furnishings industry, featuring order management, inventory management, merchandising, accounting, service and repair management, and warehouse management.

MobiWork is a provider of smartphone and cloud-based mobile workforce software solutions for any business with employees in the field.

Netalogue (by TrueCommerce) is a turnkey B2B ecommerce solution.

NetScore Point of Sale for NetSuite offers a robust POS software application that facilitates sales interactions with customers in-store, harnessing the capabilities of the NetSuite ERP platform.

NolaPro (by Noguska) is a dynamic accounting software solution for small businesses.

Northstar for AFC enables businesses to calculate communications tax rates and prepare returns from within their own billing solution.

OnPrintShop is a mobile responsive Web2Print solution working with commercial printers to simplify online ordering and reduce order-processing costs.

OsCommerce (by SE Websites) is an ecommerce and online store-management software program.

Personify Hub (by ShuffleExchange) is an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) that provides ecommerce and integration solutions to a diverse range of organizations including nonprofits and clubs at the startup stage, as well as large associations and charities.

Piano Software enables publishers and brands to launch campaigns and products faster, strengthen customer engagement, and drive personalization at scale by unifying customer data, analyzing behavior metrics, and creating personalized customer journeys.

Prism Visual Software provides operational route accounting software systems for route sales, pre-order, delivery, and equipment service companies in food and beverage, distribution, and equipment service management.

Quantum Control (by Component Control) provides software for aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul, featuring real-time labor and production reporting for online enterprise-wide visibility.

Quoter is a cloud-based quoting platform for service providers that offers a simple, template-based system to automate the CPQ process.

Rebillia is a subscription billing management platform that helps businesses decrease abandoned carts and increase revenue, customer retention, and loyalty.

Retail Pro Prism is a flexible POS and retail management software that powers retailers’ unified commerce strategy. With full POS, replenishment, inventory, promotions, and customer management functionalities available on any mobile or desktop Android, IOS, and Windows device, Retail Pro Prism molds to a retailer’s unique business operations for greater efficiency on the sales floor and in the back office — everywhere in the world.

Saaslogic (by Expeed Software) provides a global recurring billing and revenue management platform designed to help subscription businesses of all sizes scale to their potential, offering an easy-to-use user interface, invoicing, robust pricing models to handle any pricing scenarios, integration with multiple payment gateways, and more.

ServiceTrade is a leading software platform for commercial mechanical and fire contractors that grows profit by improving operations, technician productivity, sales success, and customer loyalty.

Shopware 6 (by Mediaopt) is a comprehensive ecommerce solution providing end-to-end B2C and B2B needs, powered by the leading open commerce platform. Shopware 6 offers maximum flexibility, full scalability, and expert support every step of the way.

SmartEquip e-Commerce pairs its extensive supplier network integrations with smart cart technology to deliver a custom ecommerce solution, be it a one-seller store or multi-brand marketplace for industrial equipment owners.

Tejas Order Management provides end-to-end, scalable, and flexible order life cycle management functionality that seamlessly supports the entire operation, from confirmation of the order through to delivery and beyond.

TeqTank is a premier software solution for direct sales, social selling, referral marketing, affiliate, influencer, and more.

Unilog CIMM2 is a cloud-based digital commerce platform designed to support distributors selling in the B2B segment.

UpStart Commerce is an ecommerce platform that offers a unified, customizable solution for B2C retailers looking to modernize their platform.

Versa Cloud ERP is a cloud-based enterprise resource planning solution designed for small manufacturers and distributors.

VISTECH is a technology company offering a range of products including integrated IT solutions, software development, and ecommerce solutions.

Web Distribution (by PDF Systems) is software used primarily by textile companies to manage day-to-day operations, including inventory tracking, customer management, and order entry.

For more information about the Avalara certified integration program, and a list of all our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.