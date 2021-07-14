What should I know about business licenses in Mississippi?

What should I know about business licenses in Mississippi?

Mississippi business licenses (which are sometimes called business privilege taxes) are required of most businesses that operate within the state. Individual cities within Mississippi (Jackson, MS for example) also require business owners to obtain business licenses.

On the local level, it's important to realize that unincorporated areas within the state may also require businesses to obtain business licenses too. This is a common trend among southern states and Mississippi is no exception.