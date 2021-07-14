What should I know about business licenses in Mississippi?
Mississippi business licenses (which are sometimes called business privilege taxes) are required of most businesses that operate within the state. Individual cities within Mississippi (Jackson, MS for example) also require business owners to obtain business licenses.
On the local level, it's important to realize that unincorporated areas within the state may also require businesses to obtain business licenses too. This is a common trend among southern states and Mississippi is no exception.
Common Mississippi business license questions
When you’re planning to open a business down in the Delta, it’s a good idea to know if it needs a license or not. These common questions can help you avoid the business license blues.
No, Mississippi does not have a general business license for the state. However, many businesses in Mississippi require their own licenses at both the state and local levels.
The cost of a business license in Mississippi, also called a privilege tax license, varies based on where your business is located and its industry. In Jackson, Mississippi, the license fee for retailers is based on the value of your inventory and can range from $20 to $1840.
Getting a business license in Mississippi can be a complicated process. How complicated can depend on the city. Jackson, Mississippi requires you to fill out the application, have it notarized, and then return it to the state office.
