Nebraska's small businesses employ nearly 50 percent of the state's private workforce (over 405,000 individuals). The U.S. Small Business Administration also reports an increase in private sector employment in 2018 that is expected to continue over the summer of 2019.

Recently, six Nebraska state small businesses were chosen by the Nebraska Business Development Center to be presented with business of the year awards based on their commitment to improving their community, encouraging entrepreneurship, and exemplary accomplishments in their particular industry. Some of these businesses included Sanguine Diagnostics/Therapeutics, West Point Design, Exmark Manufacturing, and American Premium Foods.

All businesses in the Cornhusker state must apply for and receive a business license before they can open and legally operate in Nebraska. Depending on the type of business you wish to run, you may need county and local licenses in addition to federal and state licenses. Entrepreneurs also need to file formation documents with Nebraska's Secretary of State department after determining the structure of their business.

Before submitting your company's name to this department, check the availability of the name to avoid re-purposing another business's name. Finally, limited liability companies or corporations must decide on a registered agent, which is a legal entity you designate to receive service of processes and government communications on your behalf.