What should I know about business licenses in Nebraska?
Nebraska's small businesses employ nearly 50 percent of the state's private workforce (over 405,000 individuals). The U.S. Small Business Administration also reports an increase in private sector employment in 2018 that is expected to continue over the summer of 2019.
Recently, six Nebraska state small businesses were chosen by the Nebraska Business Development Center to be presented with business of the year awards based on their commitment to improving their community, encouraging entrepreneurship, and exemplary accomplishments in their particular industry. Some of these businesses included Sanguine Diagnostics/Therapeutics, West Point Design, Exmark Manufacturing, and American Premium Foods.
All businesses in the Cornhusker state must apply for and receive a business license before they can open and legally operate in Nebraska. Depending on the type of business you wish to run, you may need county and local licenses in addition to federal and state licenses. Entrepreneurs also need to file formation documents with Nebraska's Secretary of State department after determining the structure of their business.
Before submitting your company's name to this department, check the availability of the name to avoid re-purposing another business's name. Finally, limited liability companies or corporations must decide on a registered agent, which is a legal entity you designate to receive service of processes and government communications on your behalf.
Common Nebraska business license questions
You need to know about business licenses if you plan to start a company in Nebraska. Check out these common questions on business licenses in the Cornhusker State for more details.
Nebraska does not have a general business license. Even so, there are other permits and registrations that may be required depending on your business. You may not even need to register if you only provide a service and have no employees.
While there is no general business license in Nebraska, the cost of additional permits may vary based on your industry and what your business does. The cost to operate a farm compared to the cost of running a gas station may be very different. You’ll need to speak with the Licensing Division of the Secretary of State to learn more about the cost for your business.
Although there’s no general business license, you’ll likely still need to register. With the exception we outlined above, most retail businesses and those with employees must register with the state. The office of the Secretary of State can help alert you to any additional permits, if applicable.
The process for registering your business in Nebraska can be tricky. We can help you identify the licenses you may need and can even help track down the necessary applications.
Licensing information for Nebraska cities
Learn more about business licenses
Learn more about business licenses
