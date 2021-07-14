Pennsylvania business licenses
What should I know about business licenses in Pennsylvania?
Disjointed. Confusing. Irrational. Those are just some of the ways that professionals describe the process of obtaining a business license in Pennsylvania (PA).
The normal challenges are magnified in The Keystone State by the simple variety of taxes that businesses are expected to pay. Some businesses pay a Business and Occupational Tax while others pay a Local Services Tax or an Earned Income Tax.
Making matters worse, these business licenses in PA are not always collected by the same authority within one jurisdiction. Sometimes entrepreneurs are expected to interact with a school district, a local tax collector, a third-party tax service, or any combination thereof. Without extensive research, there's no way to identify your specific Pennsylvania business license requirements.
Common Pennsylvania business license questions
In the Keystone State of Pennsylvania business is always booming. Want to start your own? If so, we’ve compiled the top questions you need to understand when it comes to obtaining a business license in Pennsylvania.
Yes. There is no state-level license but they are required at the local level. Permits and other tax regulations are involved as well to run a business in Pennsylvania.
Application and licensing fees cost about $125. Additional fees may apply for businesses set up as a corporation, non-profit, sole proprietorship, or partnership.
The Pennsylvania Department of State Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA) Board accepts electronic filing through the Pennsylvania Licensing System (PALS).
There are over 30 state board licenses to complete—from accounting to veterinary medicine. In addition, there’s an application checklist of license types that runs into the dozens. After filing your PA LLC online, the state will approve it in 7-10 business days.
You can apply for these permits and licenses on your own, or Avalara can help determine which licenses suit your business.
Learn more about business licenses
