What should I know about business licenses in Pennsylvania?

Disjointed. Confusing. Irrational. Those are just some of the ways that professionals describe the process of obtaining a business license in Pennsylvania (PA).

The normal challenges are magnified in The Keystone State by the simple variety of taxes that businesses are expected to pay. Some businesses pay a Business and Occupational Tax while others pay a Local Services Tax or an Earned Income Tax.

Making matters worse, these business licenses in PA are not always collected by the same authority within one jurisdiction. Sometimes entrepreneurs are expected to interact with a school district, a local tax collector, a third-party tax service, or any combination thereof. Without extensive research, there's no way to identify your specific Pennsylvania business license requirements.