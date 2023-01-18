2023 tax changes
Video: Learn what you need to know to stay compliant through the next year and beyond.
Your first look at the most significant tax trends of 2023
From supply chain snags to inflation to a lingering economic downturn, 2022 was memorable for businesses. Watch our 2023 tax changes webinar to hear experts explain the most influential tax legislation that went into effect over the last year plus changes still to come.
In this webinar, we’ll cover:
- Ongoing supply chain challenges and the possible effect on your tax obligations
- Digitization of global tax compliance
- The impact of inflation
- The most significant sales tax changes in 2022
- Tax trends for 2023 and beyond
About the speakers
Scott Peterson
Vice President of Government Relations
Scott spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board.
Nichol MacDonald
Vice President of Compliance Operations
Nichol leads Avalara Managed Returns Services across sales and use, lodging, beverage alcohol, and telecommunications tax verticals. Most recently, Nichol completed her executive certification in Blockchain for Business through Columbia University. She has been with Avalara for over 5 years and is based out of Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina. Prior to joining Avalara, Nichol was a partner at Blackwell Boyd Wealth Management after leading a variety of finance and operations roles at Symantec.