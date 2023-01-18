WEBINAR – ON DEMAND

2023 tax changes

Video: Learn what you need to know to stay compliant through the next year and beyond.

Your first look at the most significant tax trends of 2023

From supply chain snags to inflation to a lingering economic downturn, 2022 was memorable for businesses. Watch our 2023 tax changes webinar to hear experts explain the most influential tax legislation that went into effect over the last year plus changes still to come.

In this webinar, we’ll cover:

  • Ongoing supply chain challenges and the possible effect on your tax obligations 
  • Digitization of global tax compliance 
  • The impact of inflation 
  • The most significant sales tax changes in 2022  
  • Tax trends for 2023 and beyond

About the speakers

Scott Peterson

Vice President of Government Relations

Scott spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board. 

Nichol MacDonald

Vice President of Compliance Operations

Nichol leads Avalara Managed Returns Services across sales and use, lodging, beverage alcohol, and telecommunications tax verticals. Most recently, Nichol completed her executive certification in Blockchain for Business through Columbia University. She has been with Avalara for over 5 years and is based out of Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina. Prior to joining Avalara, Nichol was a partner at Blackwell Boyd Wealth Management after leading a variety of finance and operations roles at Symantec. 

Resources

REPORT
Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Download the official report to find out about the key issues complicating tax compliance for businesses in 2023.
GUIDE
Economic nexus laws by state

Find out where you are on the hook to collect and file sales tax.
ASSESSMENT
Free tool: Find your nexus

Identify the states where your sales may create an obligation to register, then collect and remit sales tax.

