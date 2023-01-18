Your first look at the most significant tax trends of 2023

From supply chain snags to inflation to a lingering economic downturn, 2022 was memorable for businesses. Watch our 2023 tax changes webinar to hear experts explain the most influential tax legislation that went into effect over the last year plus changes still to come. In this webinar, we’ll cover: Ongoing supply chain challenges and the possible effect on your tax obligations

Digitization of global tax compliance

The impact of inflation

The most significant sales tax changes in 2022

Tax trends for 2023 and beyond

About the speakers

Scott Peterson

Vice President of Government Relations Scott spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board.

Nichol MacDonald