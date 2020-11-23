Managing business licenses can be challenging. Nearly every business must obtain some type of license, permit, or tax registration and keep it current for each of their many locations. Like tax compliance, complex licensing requirements can vary distinctly by jurisdiction and industry.

For instance, some companies only need one or two licenses or permits per location, while others must maintain more than 10 at each locale. Some licenses and permits are easily obtained with a quick form submission, while others demand companies jump through several hoops (such as notarization or proof of insurance). Business activities like opening, closing, or moving locations, changing names or ownership, or launching products can also trigger new licensing and registration requirements.



On top of these complexities, municipalities are not responsible for alerting a company when ordinances, deadlines, fees, or penalties change, which means you must be proactive about managing your business licenses to stay compliant.



Toward the end of 2020, Avalara acquired the assets of Business Licenses, LLC, a company that provides solutions for procuring and managing licenses and permits required for U.S. companies to open, conduct business, and grow. This acquisition allows us to better help businesses of every size manage and reduce regulatory complexity.



In Business Licenses 101, we'll unpack the compliance implications of licensing requirements and discuss our newly integrated solutions that can help you navigate them.



In this webinar, we’ll cover:

What to expect from licensing authorities, especially as the economy emerges from COVID-19

Common mistakes companies make when they take a reactive approach to managing their business license portfolio

Tips for conducting comprehensive research on your license needs by location, including those hidden locations companies often forget to consider

Is your company's business license management process keeping you compliant?

