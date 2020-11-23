DTC from distilleries, breweries, and retailers: What to expect in 2021

Wineries can access 97% of U.S. consumers through licensed direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipments and have enjoyed channel growth of over $1 billion in recent years. But what about shipments from distilleries, breweries, and retailers? Although they don’t have the same market access, these segments are also growing rapidly and are expected to expand their market footprint in 2021.

The landscape in 2021 will be more competitive than ever. Manufacturers, retailers, marketplaces, and delivery apps will all seek innovative ways to attract and retain new customers. As new players enter the market and existing players look to up their game, it’s important to fully understand compliance and how to operate within the myriad state regulations.

Join industry experts Jeff Carroll, (General Manager, Avalara for Beverage Alcohol), Jay Hibbard (VP, Government Relations, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States), Marc Sorini (General Counsel, Brewers Association), and Tom Wark (Executive Director, National Wine Retailers Association), as they lead a candid conversation on what 2021 will bring for DTC retailers, marketplaces, breweries, and distilleries.

We’ll cover: